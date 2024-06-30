Tropical Depression 3 forms in Gulf of Mexico as hurricane season picks up speed

Tropical Depression Three formed Sunday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, becoming the third tropical cyclone of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. This comes as forecasters are already tracking very dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Beryl in the Atlantic Ocean.

A tropical depression has maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less, and unlike tropical storms and hurricanes, tropical depressions are identified by numbers rather than names.

The National Hurricane Center said the system is expected to strengthen and will likely get the third name on the list for the 2024 season – Chris.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tropical Depression Three.

Where is Tropical Depression 3?

Tropical Depression Three is located in the Bay of Campeche in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico about 180 miles east-southeast of Tuxpan, Mexico.

WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A TROPICAL DEPRESSION, TROPICAL STORM AND HURRICANE?

The outlook for Tropical Depression 3.

(FOX Weather)



What is the forecast for Tropical Depression 3?

Tropical Depression Three is moving west at 12 mph and will continue to strengthen as it moves toward Mexico. The NHC says that it will even reach tropical storm strength before making landfall in Mexico on Monday.

After the system moves inland, it is expected to quickly dissipate over the mountainous terrain of eastern Mexico by Monday night.

A LOOK AT HOW THE HURRICANE FORECAST CONE WILL BE DIFFERENT IN 2024

The forecast cone for Tropical Depression 3.

(FOX Weather)



What are the impacts of Tropical Depression 3?

While Tropical Depression Three does not threaten the U.S., the Government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Cabo Rojo to Puerto Veracruz.

"Regardless of development, heavy rainfall will result in areas of flooding across eastern Mexico today and into Monday, with mudslides possible in areas of higher terrain," the NHC said Sunday afternoon. "Tropical Depression Three is expected to produce rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches across portions of eastern Mexico into Monday, with localized maximum totals of 15 inches possible."

2024 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON GUIDE: HERE’S WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THIS YEAR’S STORMS