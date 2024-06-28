'Came out of nowhere': Massive flash flood careens down rocky cliff onto Utah highway

MOAB, Utah – A powerful storm in Utah led to cascading flash floods that posed a serious threat to drivers.

Many vehicles narrowly avoided getting trapped in the heavy torrents of rain and hail unleashed by the storm in Moab on Thursday.

Todd Petersen and his family were visiting Potash Road Dinosaur Tracks and Petroglyphs when they had to quickly run to their car because a storm was coming. On returning to their accommodations in Moab, they encountered a flash flood suddenly cascading down a cliffside.

Dramatic footage from Petersen’s dashcam shows floodwater gushing down over rocks and onto the road ahead.

"We narrowly escaped some crazy flooding that came out of nowhere," Petersen said.

The city of Moab, located in Grand County, is the starting point for exploring the unique red rock formations of Arches National Park.

Severe weather conditions Thursday caused rocks, mud and debris to block several roads in the county, leading to closures and power outages.

A landslide forced a temporary closure of a few lanes of US-191 at the entrance to Arches National Park, but it was reopened by nightfall.