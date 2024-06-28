Climber rappels next to raging muddy waterfall sparked by flash floods in Utah

MOAB, Utah – Breathtaking visuals of nature's raw power unfolded before an experienced outdoorsman's eyes as he fearlessly descended a towering Utah rock cliff.

Tyler Erickson's canyoneering adventure unexpectedly turned into a test of resilience and preparedness as he rappelled from Morning Glory Arch outside of Moab on Monday.

A jaw-dropping video shows him descending the sandstone cliff within touching distance of a raging muddy waterfall that spontaneously developed amid flash flooding that hit the area.

Erickson said he and his group were never in serious danger as the surrounding wilderness created a truly unforgettable and exhilarating experience.

"We were well-prepared, equipped with headlamps, sufficient food and water," Erickson said.

Despite the situation, Erickson said the temperature remained a comfortable 70 degrees, and no one was at risk of hypothermia.

"The storm was described by search and rescue as a once-in-150-years event, catching even experienced guides off guard," he added.

The unexpected flash flood brought close to 4 inches of rain in just 20 minutes, Erickson said, as he emphasized the significance of being prepared and maintaining composure in unforeseen circumstances.

"It was a testament to the resilience and teamwork of our group," he said, "and a reminder that nature can be unpredictable."

The same storm that caused the flash flooding also left numerous hikers stranded. According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, a 6-hour operation rescued at least 20 stranded hikers from Grand Staff Canyon.

"Safety tip: Always check the weather forecast before your adventure," the agency said. "If there is rain, especially thunderstorms, in the forecast, do not enter canyons, washes or streambeds. Flash floods frequently occur during thunderstorms in our area."