The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hawaiian volcano resumes eruption as next storm eyes California

It's Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

It has been a stormy couple of days in California, and that trend continues today with the arrival of yet another atmospheric river storm. There appear to be even more of these storms lining up to whack the West Coast in the coming days.

And more than 2,000 miles west of the Golden State, one of the most active volcanoes on Earth has resumed its eruption that began more than a year ago in Hawaii. Here’s what you should know.

Lava spotted flowing from Kilauea as eruption resumes on Hawaii’s Big Island

An increase in earthquakes and changes in ground formations around Hawaii's Kilauea volcano in recent days were the early signs that it was resuming an eruption that initially started in September 2021.

On Thursday, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said lava was seen via webcam flowing into a crater on Kilauea's summit within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, prompting experts to increase the alert status for aviation and warn of the potential for ash.

Officials stressed there were no immediate dangers to homes or businesses on the Big Island and that assessments were underway in the park to determine any potential impacts.

California's Santa Cruz area hit hard

From flooding to landslides, Mother Nature has been dealing a disastrous hand to the Golden State.

Santa Cruz, on the northern shores of Monterrey Bay, was among the places hit hardest by Thursday’s atmospheric river storm. Extensive flooding was reported as winds pushed seawater into the town during high tide and washed away the popular beach. Angry waves destroyed a pier in nearby Aptos.

Rattling windows and toppled trees in the Golden State

Thursday's ferocious winds shook a skyscraper in San Francisco, creating an eerie sound. Several trees and the awning of a gas station were also toppled.

There has been at least one report of a wind gust at a ski resort near Lake Tahoe that would qualify as a Category 4 hurricane.

