The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hawaiian volcano resumes eruption as next storm eyes California

Start your day with the latest weather news – Hawaii's Kilauea volcano resumes its eruption as yet another atmospheric river storm eyes the West Coast today.

Multiple atmospheric rivers take aim at CA following deadly bomb cyclone

The bomb cyclone that brought the "pineapple express" atmospheric river to California the past few days is gone. Now a series of impactful Pacific storms will continue to send multiple atmospheric rivers toward the state in the next week.

Multiple atmospheric rivers take aim at CA following deadly bomb cyclone

The bomb cyclone that brought the "pineapple express" atmospheric river to California the past few days is gone. Now a series of impactful Pacific storms will continue to send multiple atmospheric rivers toward the state in the next week. 

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

It has been a stormy couple of days in California, and that trend continues today with the arrival of yet another atmospheric river storm. There appear to be even more of these storms lining up to whack the West Coast in the coming days.

And more than 2,000 miles west of the Golden State, one of the most active volcanoes on Earth has resumed its eruption that began more than a year ago in Hawaii. Here’s what you should know.

Lava spotted flowing from Kilauea as eruption resumes on Hawaii’s Big Island

An increase in earthquakes and changes in ground formations around Hawaii's Kilauea volcano in recent days were the early signs that it was resuming an eruption that initially started in September 2021.

On Thursday, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said lava was seen via webcam flowing into a crater on Kilauea's summit within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, prompting experts to increase the alert status for aviation and warn of the potential for ash.

Officials stressed there were no immediate dangers to homes or businesses on the Big Island and that assessments were underway in the park to determine any potential impacts.

Things to know

  • Kilauea eruption
    Lava spotted flowing from Kilauea as eruption resumes. (USGS)

    Lava spotted flowing from Kilauea as eruption resumes. (USGS)

California's Santa Cruz area hit hard

From flooding to landslides, Mother Nature has been dealing a disastrous hand to the Golden State.

Santa Cruz, on the northern shores of Monterrey Bay, was among the places hit hardest by Thursday’s atmospheric river storm. Extensive flooding was reported as winds pushed seawater into the town during high tide and washed away the popular beach. Angry waves destroyed a pier in nearby Aptos.

Things to know

Floodwater overtakes streets, beaches near Santa Cruz, California

The town of Capitolo in Santa Cruz County experienced flooding caused by a bomb cyclone. (Courtesy: Mark Woodward and Native Santa Cruz)

Floodwater overtakes streets, beaches near Santa Cruz, California

The town of Capitolo in Santa Cruz County experienced flooding caused by a bomb cyclone. (Courtesy: Mark Woodward and Native Santa Cruz)

Rattling windows and toppled trees in the Golden State

Thursday's ferocious winds shook a skyscraper in San Francisco, creating an eerie sound. Several trees and the awning of a gas station were also toppled.

There has been at least one report of a wind gust at a ski resort near Lake Tahoe that would qualify as a Category 4 hurricane.

Strong winds rattle windows at Salesforce Tower in San Francisco

Windows at the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco can be seen and heard rattling as strong winds whipped across the region during a powerful bomb cyclone on Wednesday night.

Strong winds rattle windows at Salesforce Tower in San Francisco

Windows at the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco can be seen and heard rattling as strong winds whipped across the region during a powerful bomb cyclone on Wednesday night.

Bonus reads

