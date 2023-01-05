Dramatic videos, photos show the force of powerful bomb cyclone, 'Pineapple Express' slamming California

At least two people have been killed during a powerful bomb cyclone that has been bringing heavy rain and high winds to California, and dramatic videos and photos are showing the scope of the damage.

Some forecasters suggest that this storm could be one of the most impactful to strike the Golden State in years.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

next Image 1 of 16

prev next Image 2 of 16

prev next Image 3 of 16

prev next Image 4 of 16

prev next Image 5 of 16

prev next Image 6 of 16

prev next Image 7 of 16

prev next Image 8 of 16

prev next Image 9 of 16

prev next Image 10 of 16

prev next Image 11 of 16

prev next Image 12 of 16

prev next Image 13 of 16

prev next Image 14 of 16

prev next Image 15 of 16

prev Image 16 of 16

State officials have warned residents to prepare for the storm since the beginning of the week, and Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. Newsom said the state's storm response offices are also at their highest emergency level.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said in a Facebook post that emergency crews have been busy since Wednesday night responding to numerous storm-related incidents across the city. Most of the emergency responses were because of downed trees and power lines and broken water lines.

Officials have warned residents to avoid unnecessary travel if possible.

The San Francisco Public Works Department also shared a video of crews with the Bureau of Urban Forestry clearing downed black acacia trees that were knocked down during the powerful storm.

The tree was blocking the westbound upper Market roadway.

Video recorded in Oakland, California, showed flooded streets after the storm dropped several inches of rain across the region.

Parts of the Bay Area have picked more than 4 inches of rain over the past three days.

Another video recorded in Fremont, California, showed the aftermath of a mudslide caused by the heavy rain associated with the bomb cyclone impacting the Golden State.

The mudslide was reported at the intersection of Canyon Heights Drive and Pickering Avenue.

Winds were so strong in Ben Lomond, California, that power was knocked out.

A video shared with FOX Weather showed high winds whipping through the trees before the lights went out. Nearly 200,000 power outages were reported in California on Thursday because of the storm.

The Sonoma County Fire District shared a video on its Twitter page showing the U.S. and California flags whipping when strong winds battered the region on Wednesday.

High winds were also whipping across Redwood City, California, and video recorded there showed trees swaying.

Trees across the state have been brought down due to those powerful winds and heavy rain, and many have knocked out power, covered roadways and even landed on homes.