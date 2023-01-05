Dramatic videos, photos show the force of powerful bomb cyclone, 'Pineapple Express' slamming California
A powerful double whammy of an atmospheric river and bomb cyclone continues to drench California on Thursday, dropping several inches of rain on a region that has struggled to wring out from an onslaught of winter storms and creating a widespread risk of flooding, mudslides and power outages. Some forecasters are suggesting it will become one of the most impactful storms to strike the state in years.
Warning messages for drivers are posted along US Highway 101 in Marin County before a powerful storm arrives to the area in Novato, California on Wednesday January 4, 2023.
(Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
Image 2 of 16
A damaged Valero gas station creaks in the wind during a massive "bomb cyclone" rain storm in South San Francisco, California on January 4, 2023. - A bomb cyclone smashed into California on January 4, 2023, bringing powerful winds and torrential rain that was expected to cause flooding in areas already saturated by consecutive storms.
(JOSH EDELSON/AFP)
Image 3 of 16
A damaged Valero gas station creaks in the wind during a massive "bomb cyclone" rain storm in South San Francisco, California on January 4, 2023. - A bomb cyclone smashed into California on January 4, 2023, bringing powerful winds and torrential rain that was expected to cause flooding in areas already saturated by consecutive storms.
(JOSH EDELSON/AFP)
Image 4 of 16
A damaged Valero gas station creaks in the wind during a massive "bomb cyclone" rain storm in South San Francisco, California on January 4, 2023. - A bomb cyclone smashed into California on January 4, 2023, bringing powerful winds and torrential rain that was expected to cause flooding in areas already saturated by consecutive storms.
(JOSH EDELSON/AFP)
Image 5 of 16
Drivers barrel into standing water on Interstate 101 in San Francisco, California on January 4, 2023. - A bomb cyclone smashed into California on January 4, 2023, bringing powerful winds and torrential rain that was expected to cause flooding in areas already saturated by consecutive storms.
(JOSH EDELSON/AFP)
Image 6 of 16
SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: A road closed sign floats on a flooded street on October 24, 2021 in San Rafael, California. A Category 5 atmospheric river is bringing heavy precipitation, high winds and power outages to the San Francisco Bay Area. The storm is expected to bring anywhere between 2 to 5 inches of rain to many parts of the area. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Justin Sullivan)
Image 7 of 16
Neale and Kate Mulligan watch water flow through the flood control bypass of the Napa River from the First Street Bridge after the heavy rainstorm in Napa, Calif. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Photo by Paul Chinn/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
(Paul Chinn/San Francisco Chronicle)
Image 8 of 16
Santa Barbara residents survey the damage caused by a flood. (Photo by �� Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
(Steve Starr/CORBIS)
Image 9 of 16
CalTrans crews work to clear downed trees in strong winds along US 101 in Humboldt County on Jan. 4, 2023.
(CalTrans)
Image 10 of 16
A worker builds a flood protection barrier at the entrance to a business in the Mission District of San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. While California tries to clean up from floods and mudslides that killed at least one person over the weekend, the next in a series of atmospheric rivers is bearing down on the most populous US state for later this week.
(David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)
Image 11 of 16
FILE - A view of flooding on Highway 280 in Daily City as heavy rainstorm hits West Coast of California, United States on December 31, 2022.
(Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency)
Image 12 of 16
Workers build a flood protection barrier at the entrance to a business in the Mission District of San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. While California tries to clean up from floods and mudslides that killed at least one person over the weekend, the next in a series of atmospheric rivers is bearing down on the most populous US state for later this week.
(David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)
Image 13 of 16
Workers build a flood protection barrier at the entrance to a business in the Mission District of San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. While California tries to clean up from floods and mudslides that killed at least one person over the weekend, the next in a series of atmospheric rivers is bearing down on the most populous US state for later this week.
(David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)
Image 14 of 16
A worker builds a flood protection barrier at the entrance to a business in the Mission District of San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. While California tries to clean up from floods and mudslides that killed at least one person over the weekend, the next in a series of atmospheric rivers is bearing down on the most populous US state for later this week.
(David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)
Image 15 of 16
Workers build a flood protection barrier at the entrance to a business in the Mission District of San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. While California tries to clean up from floods and mudslides that killed at least one person over the weekend, the next in a series of atmospheric rivers is bearing down on the most populous US state for later this week.
(David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)
Image 16 of 16
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 3: San Franciscans lined up with their cars and rush to get sandbags outside of the Department of Public Works (DPW) on January 3, 2023 ahead of tomorrow's rainstorm in San Francisco, California, United States. (Photo by Tayfun CoÅkun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
(Tayfun CoÅkun/Anadolu Agency)
State officials have warned residents to prepare for the storm since the beginning of the week, and Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. Newsom said the state's storm response offices are also at their highest emergency level.
The Santa Rosa Fire Department said in a Facebook post that emergency crews have been busy since Wednesday night responding to numerous storm-related incidents across the city. Most of the emergency responses were because of downed trees and power lines and broken water lines.
Officials have warned residents to avoid unnecessary travel if possible.
The San Francisco Public Works Department also shared a video of crews with the Bureau of Urban Forestry clearing downed black acacia trees that were knocked down during the powerful storm.
The tree was blocking the westbound upper Market roadway.