Lava spotted flowing from Kilauea as eruption resumes on Hawaii’s Big Island

An increase in earthquakes and changes in ground formations around Kīlauea in recent days were the early signs that one of the most active volcanoes on Earth was resuming an eruption that started more than a year ago on the southeastern coast of the Big Island.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said lava was seen via webcam flowing into a crater on Kīlauea’s summit within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The resumption of the event that started on September 29, 2021, caused experts to increase the alert status for aviation, warning of the potential for ash.

"High levels of volcanic gas are the primary hazard of concern, as this hazard can have far-reaching effects down-wind. Large amounts of volcanic gas—primarily water vapor (H2O), carbon dioxide (CO2) and sulfur dioxide (SO2)—are continuously released during eruptions of Kīlauea volcano," the agency said.

Officials stressed there were no immediate dangers to homes or businesses on the Big Island and that assessments were underway in the park to determine any potential impacts.

Both Kīlauea and nearby Mauna Loa gained international attention in 2022 as the pair of shield volcanoes erupted simultaneously for the first time since 1984.

The eruption from Mauna Loa lasted around two weeks, and its lava flow stopped shortly before reaching the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, a major thoroughfare on the island.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency was aware of the renewed eruption on Kīlauea but said there were no known immediate threats.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports there are six active volcanoes on the Hawaiian Islands, with Kīlauea being the archipelago’s most active.

