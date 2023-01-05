Listen: Powerful winds from bomb cyclone rattle windows of San Francisco skyscraper

SAN FRANCISCO - It may sound like an earthquake, but windows that are seen and heard rattling at a skyscraper in San Francisco are the result of powerful winds produced by a deadly bomb cyclone that has been relentlessly battering California.

POTENT CALIFORNIA BOMB CYCLONE TURNS DEADLY AS UNFORGIVING PARADE OF STORMS CONTINUES

The video was recorded inside the 61-story skyscraper on Mission Street in San Francisco on Wednesday night.

In the video, you can see and hear the windows rattling from the destructive winds raging outside.

High winds have been reported across the region, including gusts of about 35 mph in the San Francisco Bay Area. Farther inland, a gust as strong as 132 mph was reported at Alpine Meadows in the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

HIGH WINDS TOPPLE SAN FRANCISCO GAS STATION ROOF DURING BOMB CYCLONE, ATMOSPHERIC RIVER

The historical storm currently spanning much of the state is just one of a series of storms that will impact the West Coast in the coming days.

The Golden State was already hit hard by flooding earlier in the week, and the latest storm is doing no favors as residents try to recover.

DRAMATIC VIDEOS, PHOTOS SHOW THE FORCE OF POWERFUL BOMB CYCLONE, ' PINEAPPLE EXPRESS ' SLAMMING CALIFORNIA

This latest storm has brought down trees and power lines across the state and has also led to reports of flooding and mudslides.

Officials in Santa Cruz County, California, have told residents to stay away from the coast as large waves have eaten away at the shoreline. Because of that, roads near the coast have been flooded, and severe damage to local piers has been reported.