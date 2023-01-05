Listen: Powerful winds from bomb cyclone rattle windows of San Francisco skyscraper

Windows at the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco can be seen and heard rattling as strong winds whipped across the region during a powerful bomb cyclone on Wednesday night.
SAN FRANCISCO - It may sound like an earthquake, but windows that are seen and heard rattling at a skyscraper in San Francisco are the result of powerful winds produced by a deadly bomb cyclone that has been relentlessly battering California.
The video was recorded inside the 61-story skyscraper on Mission Street in San Francisco on Wednesday night.
In the video, you can see and hear the windows rattling from the destructive winds raging outside.
High winds have been reported across the region, including gusts of about 35 mph in the San Francisco Bay Area. Farther inland, a gust as strong as 132 mph was reported at Alpine Meadows in the Sierra Nevada mountain range.
Flooding is seen in Santa Cruz County, California, during a powerful and deadly bomb cyclone.
A pedestrian walks on the street against heavy rain as a bomb cyclone hits California, bringing powerful winds and torrential rain on January 4, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
Cars run on the road against heavy rain as a bomb cyclone hits California, bringing powerful winds and torrential rain on January 4, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
People look on as a tow truck pulls a car out of a flooded intersection on January 04, 2023 in Mill Valley, California.
Los Angeles, CaliforniaJan. 4, 2023Mathew Prado, who works at the Sheraton Hotel at Universal Studio, sweeps water from the front drive.
A damaged Valero gas station creaks in the wind during a massive "bomb cyclone" rain storm in South San Francisco, California on January 4, 2023.
Warning messages for drivers are posted along US Highway 101 in Marin County before a powerful storm arrives to the area in Novato, California on Wednesday January 4, 2023.
A worker builds a flood protection barrier at the entrance to a business in the Mission District of San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
FILE - A view of flooding on Highway 280 in Daily City as heavy rainstorm hits West Coast of California, United States on December 31, 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 3: San Franciscans lined up with their cars and rush to get sandbags outside of the Department of Public Works (DPW) on January 3, 2023 ahead of tomorrow's rainstorm in San Francisco, California, United States.
The historical storm currently spanning much of the state is just one of a series of storms that will impact the West Coast in the coming days.
The Golden State was already hit hard by flooding earlier in the week, and the latest storm is doing no favors as residents try to recover.
A bomb cyclone has caused significant damage throughout Santa Cruz County and along the coast.
This latest storm has brought down trees and power lines across the state and has also led to reports of flooding and mudslides.
Officials in Santa Cruz County, California, have told residents to stay away from the coast as large waves have eaten away at the shoreline. Because of that, roads near the coast have been flooded, and severe damage to local piers has been reported.