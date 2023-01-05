Potent California bomb cyclone turns deadly as unforgiving parade of storms continues

SAN FRANCISCO – There’s unrest in the West as a powerful and deadly bomb cyclone pounds California with heavy rain and high winds.

The historical storm currently spanning much of the state is just one of a series of storms that will impact the West Coast in the coming days.

The Golden State was already hit hard by flooding earlier in the week, and the latest storm is doing no favors as residents try to recover.

The double whammy of an atmospheric river, nicknamed a Pineapple Express, and bomb cyclone has been blamed for at least two deaths in the San Francisco Bay Area.

According to firefighters, a child was killed Wednesday inside a home hit by a falling redwood tree in the rural Sonoma County town of Occidental.

In Fairfield, about 65 miles to the east, a 19-year-old woman was killed when her car hydroplaned on a partially flooded road and slammed into a utility pole, according to police.

High winds even toppled a San Francisco gas station roof Wednesday evening, snapping fuel pumps as it came crashing down. No injuries were reported.

A giant tree crashed into an Oakland apartment building Wednesday night, forcing five families to flee during the heavy rains.

"I thought it was an earthquake really," Victoria James told FOX 2 in Oakland. "Everything just rattled and, and then it went black."

As residents shelter under a state of emergency, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said his storm response offices are at their highest emergency level. Mandatory evacuations have also been ordered for several neighborhoods with a high risk of flooding.

"California just hasn’t been used to this for probably the last 20 to 30 years," said Capt. Keith Wade, of the Sacramento Fire Department.

As of Thursday morning, more than 180,000 customers in California were without power. Most of them have been reported in Northern and Central California.

"This weather system by itself would present widespread challenges, and we have to factor in that many parts of our service area remain saturated after last weekend's storm," said Angie Gibson, vice president of PG&E's emergency preparedness division. "We encourage customers to prepare for the storm now – have an emergency plan in case you lose power."

Here's the latest look at California's power outages.

Relentless rain and wind

Over half the state of California is under a Flood Watch as the deluge continues Thursday.

The highest rainfall totals reported near the Bay Area within the past three days have been a little more than 5 inches in the mountains southwest of San Jose. The highest 72-hour total in the state comes from Mining Ridge near the Central California coast, where more than 10 inches of rain has fallen.

Here's a look at the top rain reports in California.

Some areas could see nearly a foot of rain by the time this storm ends, with the highest amounts likely falling in the foothills and mountains.

Flooding and landslides have already been reported in several places across Northern California, prompting officials to close roads. Additional rainfall on ground already saturated from atmospheric river storms that have been pummeling California since before Christmas will likely lead to additional flooding and landslides.

Soil moisture in California.

Aside from heavily saturated grounds, wind gusts were reported at Category 4 strength in Alpine Meadows near the North Lake Tahoe, California area.

Here's a look at the peak wind gusts in California.

The dangerous and terrible trio of rain, wind and surf is jeopardizing California's famous but vulnerable coastal communities. Elevated surf up to at least 15 feet is forecast for Thursday and Friday for the central coast, with tides up to 6 feet through Sunday.

Parade of storms marches on

This latest storm will eventually push through by late Thursday or early Friday, but there is scant hope for drier weather in California anytime soon.

Another atmospheric river will blast the state this weekend before another powerful one arrives next Tuesday or Wednesday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Each new storm will bring a renewed round of dangerous flooding. Over the next week, as much as 20 inches of rain may fall in the northern parts of the state.