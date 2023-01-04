Bomb cyclone, ‘Pineapple Express’ tracker: Latest data on storm's path across California

SAN FRANCISCO – A powerful bomb cyclone is slamming the West Coast through Thursday.

The cyclone is pulling in a narrow but concentrated feed of tropical moisture, called an atmospheric river, which extends from Hawaii to California. This specific type of atmospheric river is known as the Pineapple Express as its moisture source originates near Hawaii.

CALIFORNIA FACING LIFE-THREATENING DOUBLE WHAMMY OF BOMB CYCLONE, ‘PINEAPPLE EXPRESS’ STORM

The result of the atmospheric river will be intense lower-elevation rain and high-elevation snow that will fall across the entire state of California. This will be one of the most significant storms to impact the state in years.

The maps below from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on the storm's path across the state, including active weather alerts and power outages as they unfold.

HOW TO PREPARE FOR CALIFORNIA'S BOMB CYCLONE, ‘PINEAPPLE EXPRESS’ STORM

Where is the California storm now?

Rain and snow are underway with the arrival of a well-defined warm front. This will produce heavy rain across the region, though the heaviest rain, and greatest risk for dangerous flooding, will unfold later in the day and continue into Wednesday night and Thursday as the trailing cold front and a coinciding plume of copious moisture moves onshore.

WHAT IS AN ATMOSPHERIC RIVER? EARTH'S LARGEST FRESHWATER RIVERS ARE IN THE SKY

A three-hour radar loop shows where the western storm is headed.

How many people are without power in California?

With very high winds, combined with the saturated soils, numerous downed trees will be likely. Power outages are all but assured in California, especially across the northern part of the state.

WHAT IS A PINEAPPLE EXPRESS?

Here's a look at the power outage tracker in California.

What are the active flood alerts for my area?

With soils saturated after 3 to 12 inches has fallen in the past two weeks, the additional water will have nowhere to go. As a result, numerous instances of flash flooding and mudslides are expected. Over half the state is under a Flood Watch.

Considerable and life-threatening flooding is especially possible along the Northern and Central California coast. Around recent burn scars, there is a considerable debris flow risk. Rivers across the state are forecast to rise into flood stage.

ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TURNS DEADLY AS IT SLAMS CALIFORNIA WITH FLOODING, MUDSLIDES

Here's a look at the active flood alerts in California.

What are the active wind alerts for my area?

The powerful bomb cyclone will also cause very strong winds to sweep across California. High Wind warnings are in place as wind gusts could approach 60 to 70 mph.

WHEN STORMS ‘BOMB OUT’: EXPLAINING HOW A BOMB CYCLONE FORMS

Here's a look at the active wind alerts in California.

Will rainfall records be broken?

Widespread accumulations of 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected, with a high likelihood for totals approaching 10 inches in the higher terrain. While any rain is beneficial in California, this will likely come at a significant cost.

WHAT DOES A ‘CATEGORY 5’ ATMOSPHERIC RIVER MEAN? SCALE AIMS TO RATE NATURE'S LARGEST SOAKERS

Record rainfall is likely in the coming days for parts of California.

How much snow is expected?

Up in the mountains, dangerous travel conditions are developing and will continue through Thursday night.

Extremely heavy snow rates greater than 3 inches per hour are near certain above 5,000 feet in elevation. This will lead to dangerous, if not impossible, travel conditions.

In total, an additional 1 to 4 feet of snow is expected across the Sierra Nevada. In Southern California, the highest peaks of the mountains will pick up 1 to 2 feet.

EXTRA WINTER'S WORTH OF PRECIPITATION NEEDED TO BUST CALIFORNIA'S DROUGHT, SCIENTIST SAYS

Here's a look at the snow forecast in and around California.

What's next for California after this storm?

There's no rest for the weary.

Another atmospheric river will blast the state this weekend and then yet another powerful one is likely next Tuesday and Wednesday. Each will bring a renewed round of dangerous flooding.

Over the next week, as much as 20 inches of rain may fall in the northern parts of the state.

