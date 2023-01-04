How to prepare for California's bomb cyclone, ‘Pineapple Express’ storm

SAN FRANCISCO – A powerful atmospheric river and bomb cyclone drenching California will become one of the most impactful storms to strike the state in years.

Flood Watches span much of the state, from near the Oregon-California border to just north of the Los Angeles area. High Wind Warnings cover much of Central California through Thursday morning for gusts reaching 70 mph along the coastal and mountainous regions.

The National Weather Service in San Francisco warned residents that the brutal system needs to be taken seriously. Impacts will include widespread flooding and power outages, washed-out roads, collapsed hillsides, toppled trees, immediate disruption to commerce and, worst of all, a likely loss of human life.

If you still need to prepare, now is the time. Emergency officials have already ordered mandatory evacuations for some neighborhoods that face a high risk of flooding.

The NWS has prepared a list of things to plan for and think about before the rain increases in intensity through the nighttime hours Wednesday as a strong cold front passes over the region. This will be when the strongest winds and rain rates capable of producing flooding will occur. Another storm is expected to arrive over the weekend, with even more storms lined up for next week.

Sign up

You want to make sure you have signed up for your county's emergency alerts. The NWS said you should also heed any evacuation orders, especially if you live near an area that is prone to flooding or mudslides.

Pack

If you need to evacuate quickly, you should have your "go bag" packed and ready. It's the same type of supplies you'd pack in an evacuation bag during wildfire season.

Document

Find your insurance policies and other important documents, the NWS recommended. You should also take photos of rooms in your home, so you can easily reference items in case of damage.

Food, water and fuel

During an emergency, you might have to survive on your own for several days. The NWS said that you should prepare for power outages or road closures that could last several days. Gathering extra non-perishable food and having drinking water at home would be helpful in case you're unable to leave your house.

The NWS also reminds you to gas up your vehicles and charge up all your devices.

Think

The elderly or others with special needs might need necessary medications or other services during or after the storm. You should also remember to plan for your pets or livestock.

The NWS said impacts can be ongoing even after the heaviest rain is over. Mudslides can sometimes occur several days or even weeks after heavy rain events. Flooded waterways may take days to recede.