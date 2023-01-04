What will insurance policies cover as life-threatening bomb cyclone, 'Pineapple Express' impacts California?

A powerful atmospheric river and bomb cyclone is drenching California with heavy rain and high wind. Some areas have been told to evacuate as California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said the state's emergency operations center is at its highest level.

Residents have been told to prepare for the likelihood of widespread flooding from this storm, but it can be tricky to understand what your insurance covers during this type of weather event.

Damage from wind

Michael Barry, chief communications officer at the Insurance Information Institute, joined FOX Weather on Wednesday morning to explain what to expect if your home or property sustains damage as the Pineapple Express and bomb cyclone combo storm slams into the West Coast.

"You're looking in California over the next couple of days with both a wind event and a water event," Barry said. "So, when we're talking about wind, the standard homeowner's insurance policy, the standard renter's insurance policy, that's going to cover for wind."

For instance, he said, a tree falling on a home would be covered under a standard homeowner's insurance policy.

Damage from flooding

It gets a little bit more complicated when flooding happens.

"(Flooding) is defined as water coming from the ground up," Barry said. "In an instance like that, if you want to be covered for flood-caused property damage, you need to buy a FEMA national flood insurance program policy or a flood insurance policy sold by a private insurer, in addition to the homeowner's insurance policy."

Barry said you should check your current policy and see if you need to obtain any additional coverage to protect you if your property sustains flood damage.

According to Barry, it may not take too long to get reimbursed from your insurance company if you have to file a flood insurance claim.

"The insurer responds very quickly," he said. "If it's a major event, this is their time to shine."

Contact your insurer quickly

Barry said you'll need to contact your insurance company as soon as possible if your property is damaged.

"They will then send an insurance adjuster out to your property to assess the damage and figure out exactly how much it's going to cost to repair or replace the damage," he said. "Because we're talking not only the structure, but you've insured the personal possessions at your home as well."

What happens if you lose everything? Barry said most policies will have a provision to help you get back on your feet.

"If things get very serious, if we're talking about a total loss, your standard homeowner's insurance policy also has, if you look at the policy on the declarations page, what's called a loss of use provision, which is basically going to help you pay for your basic living expenses if your home is made uninhabitable because of an insured event," Barry said.