Deadly bomb cyclone washes away popular California beach

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. – The beach in Capitola, California, was inundated as a powerful and deadly bomb cyclone struck the Golden State.

This week’s bomb cyclone slammed into the West Coast, bringing high winds and heavy rain.

POTENT CALIFORNIA BOMB CYCLONE TURNS DEADLY AS UNFORGIVING PARADE OF STORMS CONTINUES

Combined with an atmospheric river that fueled the bomb cyclone with even more moisture, this formula of severe weather elements caused flooding on California’s west coast.

The town of Capitola in Santa Cruz County saw a popular beach be inundated by incessant waves and floods caused by the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV

Footage shot at the Stockton Avenue bridge over Soquel Creek in Capitola shows how the beach has disappeared under foamy brown waters.

Flooding was also seen east of Capitola in the town of Aptos.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Waves can be seen crashing beyond a beach’s perimeter and pouring into the palm tree-lined streets.

Also, in Aptos, a pier collapsed after countless waves crashed upon it.

2 DEAD AS BOMB CYCLONE, ‘PINEAPPLE EXPRESS’ BLASTS CALIFORNIA WITH LIFE-THREATENING RAIN, FLOODING

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday to address the destruction caused by this "double whammy" of the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river.

Relief from Mother Nature, however, is not yet in sight as Aptos, Capitolo and other parts of the Golden State are forecast to receive even more rain over the next few days.