Extreme Weather
Deadly bomb cyclone washes away popular California beach

California beaches were inundated as the powerful bomb cyclone moved ashore. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency after high winds and heavy rain continued to pound the state.

By Angeli Gabriel
Video shows a flooded beach from the Stockton Ave bridge over Soquel Creek in Capitola, California. (Courtesy: Capitola Police Department via CHP Santa Cruz) 00:11

High tide from bomb cyclone washes away beach near Santa Cruz

Video shows a flooded beach from the Stockton Ave bridge over Soquel Creek in Capitola, California. (Courtesy: Capitola Police Department via CHP Santa Cruz)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. – The beach in Capitola, California, was inundated as a powerful and deadly bomb cyclone struck the Golden State.

This week’s bomb cyclone slammed into the West Coast, bringing high winds and heavy rain.

POTENT CALIFORNIA BOMB CYCLONE TURNS DEADLY AS UNFORGIVING PARADE OF STORMS CONTINUES

The town of Capitolo in Santa Cruz County experienced flooding caused by a bomb cyclone. (Courtesy: Mark Woodward and Native Santa Cruz) 00:07

Floodwater overtakes streets, beaches near Santa Cruz, California

The town of Capitolo in Santa Cruz County experienced flooding caused by a bomb cyclone. (Courtesy: Mark Woodward and Native Santa Cruz)

Combined with an atmospheric river that fueled the bomb cyclone with even more moisture, this formula of severe weather elements caused flooding on California’s west coast.

The town of Capitola in Santa Cruz County saw a popular beach be inundated by incessant waves and floods caused by the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river.

Footage shot at the Stockton Avenue bridge over Soquel Creek in Capitola shows how the beach has disappeared under foamy brown waters.

Flooding was also seen east of Capitola in the town of Aptos.

  • Flooding is seen in Santa Cruz County, California, during a powerful and deadly bomb cyclone.
    Image 1 of 3

    Flooding is seen in the town of Aptos in Santa Cruz County, California, during a powerful and deadly bomb cyclone.  (Santa Cruz County/Twitter)

  • Flooding is seen in the town of Aptos in Santa Cruz County, California. A powerful bomb cyclone battered the Golden State with strong winds and heavy rain.
    Image 2 of 3

    Flooding is seen in the town of Aptos in Santa Cruz County, California. A powerful bomb cyclone battered the Golden State with strong winds and heavy rain. (@CHPscrz / Twitter)

  • Flooding is seen in the town of Aptos in Santa Cruz County, California. A powerful bomb cyclone battered the Golden State with strong winds and heavy rain.
    Image 3 of 3

    Flooding is seen in the town of Aptos in Santa Cruz County, California. A powerful bomb cyclone battered the Golden State with strong winds and heavy rain. (@CHPscrz / Twitter)

Waves can be seen crashing beyond a beach’s perimeter and pouring into the palm tree-lined streets.

Also, in Aptos, a pier collapsed after countless waves crashed upon it.  

Powerful waves from a deadly bomb cyclone are seen on video destroying a pier in the city of Aptos, California, on Thursday. 00:28

Watch as powerful waves destroy pier in California

Powerful waves from a deadly bomb cyclone are seen on video destroying a pier in the city of Aptos, California, on Thursday.

2 DEAD AS BOMB CYCLONE, ‘PINEAPPLE EXPRESS’ BLASTS CALIFORNIA WITH LIFE-THREATENING RAIN, FLOODING

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday to address the destruction caused by this "double whammy" of the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river.

Footage shows a restless ocean slamming wave after wave onto the shores of California. The state has been hard-hit by a bomb cyclone this week. (Courtesy: @lucky_donuts / Twitter) 00:45

Powerful waves pummel, flood beaches in Santa Cruz County

Footage shows a restless ocean slamming wave after wave onto the shores of California. The state has been hard-hit by a bomb cyclone this week. (Courtesy: @lucky_donuts / Twitter)

Relief from Mother Nature, however, is not yet in sight as Aptos, Capitolo and other parts of the Golden State are forecast to receive even more rain over the next few days. 

