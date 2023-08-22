The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Harold’s leftovers raise flooding concerns in Southwest

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Remnants of Harold to dump rain in Southwest

Tropical Storm Harold made landfall in Texas on Tuesday. The storm quickly weakened after moving inland, but the remnants are expected to bring heavy rain to the Southwest on Wednesday. There is concern that this rain could lead to flooding in a swath that stretches from Utah to West Texas, with southern New Mexico and West Texas seeing the highest risk.

The flash flood outlook for Aug. 23, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Atlantic remains active with Franklin, 2 other systems

Forecasters are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Franklin in the Caribbean as it moves closer to Hispaniola. Flooding rain is expected in the Dominican Republic. Up to 6 inches of rain is possible across Puerto Rico.

There are two other areas in the Atlantic being tracked. Both are in the open waters of the Atlantic, far from land.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Historic Hilary creates optical illusion that floods the internet

Hurricane Hilary set all kinds of records during the storm’s historic trek across the western U.S. Four states set records for the amount of rainfall received from a tropical storm or its remnants. California was hit hard by flooding caused by all that rain. In fact, images of a flooded Dodgers Stadium went viral. Turns out, it was just an optical illusion.

