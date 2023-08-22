Alaska Airlines flight makes hard landing, sending sparks flying during intense wind, rain from Hilary

SANTA ANA, Cali. – Faced with intense rain, winds and reduced visibility from Tropical Storm Hillary, the pilots of Alaska Airlines flight 1288 were able to make a hard landing on Sunday night at John Wayne Airport in California.

Alaska Airlines said in a statement the flight experienced an "issue soon after landing safely" at John Wayne Airport in Orange County at 11:15 p.m. PT Sunday and the aircraft was unable to taxi to the gate.

Video captured by a passenger shows sparks flying from the plane wing as the plane slams down along the runway in the pouring rain. Photos from the Orange County Fire Authority show one of the engines of the plane touching the ground where the landing gear should be holding the plane up.

FOX Weather Senior Meteorologist Jordan Overton said weather data at the time of the landing shows the pilots were facing tough conditions because of Tropical Storm Hilary.

A FOX Forecast Center post analysis of weather data at the time of the landing shows the airport reported heavy rain, winds gusting to 10 mph, visibility down to 2 miles, with a cloud base of 900 feet.

"That means the pilots could not see the runway until they were about 900 feet above the ground," Overton said.

In addition to the weather conditions, the runway at John Wayne Airport is 5,701 feet long, the shortest of any major U.S. airport. Most airport runways are twice as long.

"The shorter the runway, the less time you have to ‘touchdown’ before you must perform a go-around," Overton said. "Because it takes (a certain) distance to slow down given runway conditions. The distance required to land is increased during intense weather conditions."

The rough touchdown is likely what caused the landing gear to fail under the weight and pressure from the plane, according to Overton.

"Now, add in heavy rain, just like when driving a car, pavement can become very slippery on an airport runway," Overton said. "Thankfully, the pilots quickly reacted when this happened, slowing down the plane as fast as possible while maintaining a straight line to avoid skidding off the runway. "

Alaska Airlines said 106 passengers and six crew were onboard the flight from Seattle to Orange County. No injuries were reported.

Unable to make it to the gate, the pilots parked on the taxiway and Orange County Fire Authority crews helped the passengers and crew off the plane and onto a bus to take them to the terminal.

"Fortunately, no one was injured. They were however stranded," Orange County Fire Authority wrote on Facebook. "Firefighters worked with airport staff and the pilots to safely get everyone off the plane."

Alaska Airlines said the aircraft is being inspected by maintenance and safety teams.