Watch: Hilary's dramatic scenes as the powerful storm batters Southern California

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. – Tropical Storm Hilary's arrival in Southern California Sunday caused roads to transform into rivers and crumble, leading to local emergency declarations.

Storm chaser Aaron Rigby captured video footage of multiple water rescues in Cathedral City, California, Sunday afternoon after flash flooding left drivers stranded among dozens of vehicles flooded throughout the city. Those stranded were rescued using large vehicles.

To the east in Santa Clarita, the edge of Sand Canyon Road collapsed Sunday amid a Flash Flood Warning while motorists were driving by. A video posted by Santa Clarita City shows the soil quickly eroding as water flows underneath.

"Sand Canyon Road between Soledad Canyon Road and Silver Saddle Circle is CLOSED," the city warned in a traffic alert.

City officials reported that Canyon Road was closed at Oak Springs Canyon Road while debris was removed from the public right-of-way.

About 150 miles to the south, San Diego Fire Rescue (SDFD) shared video of flooding at Smuggler’s Gulch in the South Bay area, following the issue of a Flash Flood Warning.

"This is one of several areas in our city that floods frequently. Be safe San Diego!" SDFD wrote in a post containing the video.

Flash flooding prompts state of emergency in Palm Springs

A state of emergency was declared in Palm Springs, California, due to heavy rain from Hilary causing multiple road closures in the city. The Palm Springs Fire Department released footage of flooding on Golf Club Drive, which was closed on Sunday afternoon.

The city reported on Facebook that several other roads were also closed. Hilary's impact in Southern California and Nevada on Monday forced the Los Angeles Unified School District to close all schools.

Several flights were canceled at Palm Springs International Airport on Sunday due to heavy rain. A video recorded by @SweetestDevotee shows the airport sign damaged by flooding on North Gene Autry Trail.

Although some flights were still operating, the airport reported that numerous flights were canceled on Sunday.

"This rain is serious," @vixrx said on TikTok as he recorded standing water outside Mountain View Apartments, a senior community where he works. The water blocked residents’ entrance and exit.

Though Hilary is now a post-tropical cyclone as of the final advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the storm's impacts of heavy rain and strong wind gusts will continue through Monday morning as the storm races north.