Rain from Tropical Storm Hilary causes mudslides in Southern California

PALMDALE, Calif. – Mud poured onto a roadway near Los Angeles, creating hazardous conditions for drivers hours before Tropical Storm Hilary brings potentially life-threatening floods to the area.

Tropical Storm Hilary has already pummeled the northern Baja California peninsula of Mexico, where it dropped torrential rain and caused catastrophic flooding.

Catastrophic flooding is also expected for parts of Southern California, which is experiencing its first-ever Tropical Storm Warning. In fact, some areas may receive up to 8 inches of rain through Tuesday evening.

Latest rain forecast for Hilary.

Hillary has already claimed at least one life in Mexico after a family of five was swept into the sea while crossing a stream in the Baja California Sur state, according to local officials.