Hurricane Hilary closes in on California with catastrophic, life-threatening flooding impacts approaching

Heavy rain associated with Hurricane Hilary is pushing closer to California and the Southwest U.S. as the worst impacts of catastrophic and life-threatening flooding are expected to begin as early as this afternoon.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency in Southern California on Saturday as millions began to brace for potentially historic amounts of rainfall associated with Hurricane Hilary. The storm is expected to cause dangerous flash flooding, landslides, mudslides and debris flows as Hilary continues to pick up speed on a path that will bring the center of the storm over the Golden State later today.

Hurricane Hillary has already claimed at least one life in Mexico after a family of five was swept into the sea while crossing a stream in the Baja California Sur state, according to the Governor of Baja California Sur.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

More than 21 million people are under the rare, first-ever Tropical Storm Warning that has been issued in Southern California. It covers areas along the coast from Los Angeles to the U.S.-Mexico border, including San Diego. It also extends inland to places such as Victorville, San Bernardino, Palm Springs and Mount Laguna.

next Image 1 of 7

prev next Image 2 of 7

prev next Image 3 of 7

prev next Image 4 of 7

prev next Image 5 of 7

prev next Image 6 of 7

prev Image 7 of 7

The effects of Hurricane Hilary, which has been downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, in the U.S. were already felt Saturday as moisture from the storm led to Flash Flood Warnings and road closures in the Southwest.

In anticipation of the heavy rainfall, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation notices for residents in Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and NE Yucaipa. These areas are known to flood during heavy rainfall events and have been the recipients of debris flows and mudslides.

Tens of thousands of sandbags have been distributed in Palm Springs, California, as residents rushed to complete storm preparations. Authorities said residents living along the flood channel there have been repeatedly cautioned about the imminent risk to their lives by police helicopters circling every 90 minutes on Friday.

Additionally, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office has asked residents and visitors to leave Catalina Island ahead of rough seas and high winds.

"A lot of folks who will be impacted by the storm may not have a lot of experience with tropical cyclones," FEMA Deputy Assistant Administrator Colt Hagmaier told FOX Weather.

Most deaths from hurricanes and tropical storms occur due to inland flooding , especially when people drive through flooded streets.

All state beaches in Orange and San Diego counties in California have been closed in advance of Hurricane Hilary’s impacts, and Newsom said some state parks have also been closed as a result.

In addition, both Disneyland Resort theme parks closed early on Saturday in advance of the storm.

Emergency resources have been prepositioned across the regions where Hurricane Hilary’s impacts will be felt, including two dozen highwater vehicles, nine swiftwater teams, and thousands CalTran personnel and California Highway Patrol personnel.

Where is Hurricane Hilary and what is the forecast?

Current advisory for Hurricane Hilary

(FOX Weather)



As of Sunday morning, Hurricane Hilary was located about 385 miles south-southeast of San Diego, California. Hurricane Hillary has picked up forward speed, and is moving to the north-northwest at 21 mph, which should bring the center of the storm over California later this afternoon or evening, according to the NHC.

CALIFORNIA GETTING HIT BY TROPICAL SYSTEMS IS EXTREMELY RARE

Hurricane Hilary's maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Weakening is expected to continue, but Hilary is likely to still be a hurricane while it passes near the west coast of the central Baja California peninsula on Sunday morning. Hurricane Hilary is then expected to weaken to a tropical storm before it reaches Southern California.

Rainfall forecast

(FOX Weather)



What are the active weather alerts from Hurricane Hilary?

A look at the Tropical Storm Warnings issued in California.

(FOX Weather)



A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for areas north of Los Angeles to the U.S-Mexico border, including Catalina Island. According to the NHC, this is the first time the agency has issued a warning for this region.

A Tropical Storm Warning is issued when tropical-storm-force winds (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the alerted area within 36 hours.

Much of San Diego , Riverside, Orange, San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Ventura counties are included in the warning. The inland alerts cover cities such as Riverside, Palm Springs , San Bernardino, Victorville, Pine Valley, and Santa Clarita.

Here's a look at the watches and warnings issued from Hurricane Hilary.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane Warnings were also in effect for Baja California peninsula from Punta Abreojos to Cabo San Quintin in Mexico.

WHEN WAS LAST TIME CALIFORNIA WAS HIT BY HURRICANE?

A Hurricane Warning is issued when hurricane-force winds (sustained winds of 74 mph or greater) are expected within the watch area, within 36 hours.

What are the impacts of Hurricane Hilary?

Hurricane Hilary is expected to produce rainfall totals of between 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts of up to 10 inches across portions of the northern Baja California peninsula through Sunday night, according to the NHC.

Flash and urban flooding, locally catastrophic, is expected, especially in the northern portions of the peninsula, the NHC continued.

A current look at the flash flood threat through Monday.

(FOX Weather)



Heavy rainfall in association with Hilary is expected across the Southwestern United States, most intense from today into Monday morning. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated amounts of 10 inches, are expected across portions of southern California and southern Nevada. Dangerous to catastrophic flooding is expected. Across portions of Oregon and Idaho, rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with local maxima to 5 inches are expected through Tuesday morning, resulting in localized, some significant, flash flooding.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has issued a rare High Risk for excessive rainfall in Palm Springs, the Coachella Valley and Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the first time such a risk has been given for the low desert regions of Southern California to the east of the mountain ranges.

The NWS issued a Flood Watch from Saturday Morning through Monday afternoon.

(FOX Weather)



HURRICANE HILARY WILL IMPACT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA'S SUPPLY CHAIN, EXPERT SAYS

The threat of significant wind impacts continues to increase for the northern portions of the Baja California Peninsula and the southwestern U.S., especially in areas of mountainous terrain. The NHC said higher wind gusts are expected will inland and will persist even after Hurricane Hilary becomes post-tropical.