Hilary tracker: Projected path, watches and warnings, rainfall totals and more

Hurricane Hilary is a Category 2 cyclone off the coast of Mexico and is expected to reach major hurricane status during the next 24 hours.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, steering currents should allow the cyclone to turn north and impact the Baja California Peninsula.

After impacts to Mexico, the storm will impact the Southwest U.S. with gusty winds, heavy rain and high seas.

The maps below from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on Hilary's projected path, current watches and warnings, predicted rainfall totals and more.

What is Hilary’s projected path?

What are the latest watches and warnings associated with Hilary?

How much rain could fall from Hilary?

What are the latest spaghetti model plots?