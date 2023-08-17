Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Hilary tracker: Projected path, watches and warnings, rainfall totals and more

These maps from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on Hilary's projected path, current watches and warnings, predicted rainfall totals and more.

By Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
Hurricane Hilary is continuing to strengthen off the coast of Mexico and now has winds of 105 mph. It's expected to become a major hurricane sometime on Thursday.

Hurricane Hilary strengthens to Category 2 with winds of 105 mph

Hurricane Hilary is continuing to strengthen off the coast of Mexico and now has winds of 105 mph. It's expected to become a major hurricane sometime on Thursday.

Hurricane Hilary is a Category 2 cyclone off the coast of Mexico and is expected to reach major hurricane status during the next 24 hours.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, steering currents should allow the cyclone to turn north and impact the Baja California Peninsula.

After impacts to Mexico, the storm will impact the Southwest U.S. with gusty winds, heavy rain and high seas.

The maps below from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on Hilary's projected path, current watches and warnings, predicted rainfall totals and more.

What is Hilary’s projected path?

Latest projected path for Hilary
 

 

What are the latest watches and warnings associated with Hilary?

Latest watches and warnings for Hilary
 

 

How much rain could fall from Hilary?

Latest projected path for Hilary
 

 

What are the latest spaghetti model plots?

Latest projected path for Hilary
 

 
Tags
Loading.