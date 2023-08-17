Hilary tracker: Projected path, watches and warnings, rainfall totals and more
These maps from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on Hilary's projected path, current watches and warnings, predicted rainfall totals and more.
Hurricane Hilary is a Category 2 cyclone off the coast of Mexico and is expected to reach major hurricane status during the next 24 hours.
According to the FOX Forecast Center, steering currents should allow the cyclone to turn north and impact the Baja California Peninsula.
After impacts to Mexico, the storm will impact the Southwest U.S. with gusty winds, heavy rain and high seas.
The maps below from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on Hilary's projected path, current watches and warnings, predicted rainfall totals and more.