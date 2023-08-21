Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Hilary slams California with catastrophic flooding, triggering water rescues with more heavy rain to come

The once-Category 4 hurricane made landfall along the Baja California peninsula in Mexico on Sunday morning as a tropical storm and the deadly storm continued to weaken and it made its way into the southwestern U.S. by late afternoon.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Hilary was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone early Monday morning, and although the storm is no longer showing tropical characteristics, it will continue to produce torrential rain that could lead to more reports of flooding and mudslides. 04:02

Hilary downgraded but threat of flooding to continue Monday

Hilary was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone early Monday morning, and although the storm is no longer showing tropical characteristics, it will continue to produce torrential rain that could lead to more reports of flooding and mudslides.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Hilary pounded Southern California with torrential rain on Sunday that caused rivers to overflow their banks, mudslides that sent boulders the size of large trucks tumbling onto highways and numerous reports of people trapped by fast-moving water.

Though Hilary is now a post-tropical cyclone as of the final advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the storm's impacts of heavy rain and strong wind gusts will continue through Monday morning as the storm races north.

The powerful storm is forecast to move all the way into Idaho by Monday afternoon, dissipating quickly into the evening.  

  • High water floods mobile home park in Cathedral City
    Image 1 of 18

    High water floods mobile home park in Cathedral City (discovercathedralcity)

  • High water floods mobile home park in Cathedral City
    Image 2 of 18

    High water floods mobile home park in Cathedral City (discovercathedralcity)

  • High water floods mobile home park in Cathedral City
    Image 3 of 18

    High water floods mobile home park in Cathedral City (discovercathedralcity)

  • Image 4 of 18

    Streets of Santa Rosalia in western Mexico were turns into river rapids by Hilary. (Yordy Meza / Facebook)

  • Recovery efforts in Baja California Sur after the passage of Hilary.
    Image 5 of 18

    Recovery efforts in Baja California Sur after the passage of Hilary. (@GN_MEXICO_ / X)

  • Recovery efforts in Baja California Sur after the passage of Hilary.
    Image 6 of 18

    Recovery efforts in Baja California Sur after the passage of Hilary. (@GN_MEXICO_ / X)

  • Vehicles drive along a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary approaches on August 20, 2023 in Palm Springs, California.
    Image 7 of 18

    Vehicles drive along a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary approaches on August 20, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Mario Tama)

  • First responders keep watch near a vehicle that flipped over during rainfall from approaching Tropical Storm Hilary on August 20, 2023 near Palm Springs, California.
    Image 8 of 18

    First responders keep watch near a vehicle that flipped over during rainfall from approaching Tropical Storm Hilary on August 20, 2023 near Palm Springs, California. (Mario Tama)

  • Motorists leave their vehicle stuck on a flooded road during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary in Palm Springs, California, on August 20, 2023.
    Image 9 of 18

    Motorists leave their vehicle stuck on a flooded road during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary in Palm Springs, California, on August 20, 2023.  (David Swanson/AFP)

  • Motorists deal with a flooded road and stuck in vehichles during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary in Palm Springs, California, on August 20, 2023.
    Image 10 of 18

    Motorists deal with a flooded road and stuck in vehichles during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary in Palm Springs, California, on August 20, 2023. (David Swanson/AFP)

  • Hilary flooding
    Image 11 of 18

    Motorists deal with a flooded road and stuck vehichles during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary in Palm Springs, California, on August 20, 2023. Heavy rain lashed California on August 20 as Tropical Storm Hilary approached from Mexico, bringing warnings of potentially life-threatening flooding in the typically arid southwestern United States. (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images))

  • Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind and Heavy Rain to Southern California
    Image 12 of 18

    PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: An ambulance drives through a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary approaches on August 20, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary nears, with parts of California, Arizona and Nevada preparing for flooding and heavy rains. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm, which was downgraded from hurricane status.  (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

  • California Department of Transportation crews addressing a rockslide on SR-98 near Calexico. August 20, 2023.
    Image 13 of 18

    California Department of Transportation crews addressing a rockslide on SR-98 near Calexico. August 20, 2023. (@SDCaltrans / X)

  • California Department of Transportation crews addressing a rockslide on SR-98 near Calexico. August 20, 2023.
    Image 14 of 18

    California Department of Transportation crews addressing a rockslide on SR-98 near Calexico. August 20, 2023. (@SDCaltrans / X)

  • California Department of Transportation crews addressing a rockslide on SR-98 near Calexico. August 20, 2023.
    Image 15 of 18

    California Department of Transportation crews addressing a rockslide on SR-98 near Calexico. August 20, 2023. (@SDCaltrans / X)

  • California Department of Transportation crews addressing a rockslide on SR-98 near Calexico. August 20, 2023.
    Image 16 of 18

    California Department of Transportation crews addressing a rockslide on SR-98 near Calexico. August 20, 2023. (@SDCaltrans / X)

  • California Department of Transportation crews addressing a rockslide on SR-98 near Calexico. August 20, 2023.
    Image 17 of 18

    California Department of Transportation crews addressing a rockslide on SR-98 near Calexico. August 20, 2023. (@SDCaltrans / X)

  • Mudslide in Palmdale in Southern California. August 20, 2023.
    Image 18 of 18

    Mudslide in Palmdale in Southern California. August 20, 2023. (@PalmdaleSheriff / Twitter)

The once-Category 4 hurricane made landfall along the Baja California peninsula in Mexico on Sunday morning as a tropical storm, and the deadly storm continued to weaken as it made its way into the southwestern U.S. by late afternoon.

Hilary has already claimed at least one life in Mexico after a family of five was swept into the sea while crossing a stream in the Baja California Sur state, according to local officials.

States of emergency were declared in both California and Nevada due to the storm’s effects, and FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell spoke with both California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Nevada Gov. Joseph Lombardo ahead of the storm to offer the federal agency’s assistance to offer support.

Even though Hilary continues to weaken as of Monday, the impacts from the storm’s torrential rain and damaging wind gusts have been far-reaching.

Palm Spring declares emergency, 911 lines down

Motorists leave their vehicle stuck on a flooded road during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary in Palm Springs, California, on August 20, 2023.

Motorists leave their vehicle stuck on a flooded road during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary in Palm Springs, California, on August 20, 2023. 

(David Swanson/AFP / Getty Images)

Flooding along Interstate 10 and several local roadways in and around Palm Springs, California, triggered city officials to declare a local state of emergency due to the "unprecedented rainfall and flooding of local roadways and at least one swift water rescue."

FLOODING OVERTAKES PALM SPRINGS DURING HILARY

There have been reports of at least two water rescues, and officials had urged everyone to stay off the roads until the water receded.

City officials confirmed that 911 lines were down across the area, and there was no estimated time for repairs to be made.

Medical center flooded in Rancho Mirage, California

Only a few inches of rainfall caused flooding in the Coachella Valley of Riverside County, CA on Sunday. 00:10

Tropical Storm Hilary rainfall leads to flash flooding in Thousand Palms, California

Only a few inches of rainfall caused flooding in the Coachella Valley of Riverside County, CA on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Eisenhower Health Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California, said overworked pumps led to water entering the facility’s administration offices through the ambulance bay area of the medical center.

However, no patient care areas were impacted inside the medical center and the water has since receded. The spokesperson said the medical center is prepared to switch to generator power if needed, and the hospital has not seen an uptick in patients during Hilary.

Mudslides, rockslides send boulders crashing down California hillsides

Video shows floodwater rushing through the Sheep Canyon Wash in Wrightwood, California on August 20, 2023. (Courtesy: @TransverseDream / Twitter) 00:29

Floodwater surges in Southern California ahead of Hilary

Video shows floodwater rushing through the Sheep Canyon Wash in Wrightwood, California on August 20, 2023. (Courtesy: @TransverseDream / Twitter)

Flooding wasn’t the only danger that drivers faced on roads across portions of Southern California on Sunday. 

California Department of Transportation crews addressing a rockslide on SR-98 near Calexico. August 20, 2023.

California Department of Transportation crews addressing a rockslide on SR-98 near Calexico. August 20, 2023.

(@SDCaltrans / X / FOX Weather)

Mud was seen pouring onto roadways near Los Angeles, and in the town of Mountain Spring, a road was closed due to a rockslide. In nearby Calexico, another rockslide sent boulders larger than trucks crashing onto roadways.

TORRENTIAL RAIN FROM HILARY CAUSES DANGEROUS MUDSLIDES, ROCKSLIDES IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Floodwater from Hilary near Llano, California. August 20, 2023.

Floodwater from Hilary near Llano, California. August 20, 2023.

(@CaltransDist7 / X / FOX Weather)

Roads were also flooded in the town of Llano in Southern California, where video showed mud and water rushing over Route 118.

What's next for Hilary?

Current advisory for Tropical Storm Hilary.
(FOX Weather)

 

The FOX Forecast Center says heavy rain is expected to end later on Monday morning as Hilary races to the north and enters Idaho by Monday afternoon.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) downgraded Hilary from a tropical storm to a post-tropical cyclone early Monday morning, which means that it has lost all its tropical characteristics needed to be considered a tropical storm.

Rainfall forecast
(FOX Weather)

 

The heaviest rain in Southern California is ending, but a few inches of rain is still expected farther to the north in the Pacific Northwest.

Areas of northeastern Oregon and western Idaho could see 2-3 inches of rain through Tuesday, with locally higher amounts of 3-5 inches.

Los Angeles picked up more than 2 inches of rain from Hilary, making it one of their wettest August days on record.

San Diego also picked up nearly 2 inches of rain. The highest rainfall totals were recorded in the mountains, with some areas picking up nearly 7 inches of rain.

Tags
Loading.