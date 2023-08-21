Drone video shows devastating flooding in Palm Springs after Hilary wallops California with torrential rain

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Flooded roads, stuck cars and whipping winds - all shown in a dramatic new drone video that captured the effects of catastrophic flooding in Palm Springs, California, due to the devastating impacts of Tropical Storm Hilary on Sunday.

Hilary's effects were still being felt in California and Nevada Monday, but the heavy rain and strong wind gusts will begin to subside through the day because the remnants of the once-tropical storm are zooming off to the north, where it will eventually cross into Idaho.

WATCH: TROPICAL STORM HILARY'S DRAMATIC SCENES AS IT BATTERS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Hilary brings problems to Palm Springs

The video shows raging floodwaters from Hilary rushing out of riverbanks and covering roads, as well as wind battering an American flag and palm trees swaying.

Cars are abandoned in a street while another is seen being towed from a water-covered roadway.

The same video also shows cars driving on wet roads with water splashing into the air with some trees covering the street after being brought down by the strong winds.

Another shot from the video shows part of a roadway that was washed away by the flooding.

Flooding along Interstate 10 and several local roadways in and around Palm Springs triggered city officials to declare a local state of emergency due to the " unprecedented rainfall and flooding of local roadways and at least one swift water rescue."

FLOODING OVERTAKES PALM SPRINGS DURING HILARY

There have been reports of at least two water rescues, and officials had urged everyone to stay off the roads until the water receded.

City officials confirmed that 911 lines were down across the area , and there was no estimated time for repairs to be made.

States of emergency were declared in both California and Nevada due to the storm’s effects, and FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell spoke with both California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Nevada Gov. Joseph Lombardo ahead of the storm to offer the federal agency’s assistance to provide support.

Hilary claimed at least one life in Mexico after a family of five was swept into the sea while crossing a stream in the Baja California Sur state, according to the Governor of Baja California Sur .

No deaths have been reported in the U.S. so far.