Hilary causes optical illusion that makes Dodger Stadium appear flooded

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Dodger Stadium has been trending in the news, but it's not due to the catastrophic effects of once-Category 4 Hurricane Hilary.

"We get it. It looks beautiful this morning," the Los Angeles Dodgers said Monday, denying rumors of their stadium being flooded and surrounded by a moat after the post-tropical cyclone.

It was simply an optical illusion created by light reflecting off wet asphalt in a video taken by Esteban Jimenez on Sunday that caught people off guard.

Jimenez recorded aerial footage from a helicopter. Social media users mistook the video as floodwater surrounding the stadium, causing it to go viral online.

Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Hilary caused flooding across Southern California and Nevada on Sunday and Monday. Although Hilary has become post-tropical, the catastrophic effects remain.

Numerous reports of washed-out roads, water rescues from flooded homes and cars and governors declaring states of emergency have been made.

Due to the forecast for Hilary, Major League Baseball rescheduled three Sunday games in Southern California. The Dodgers played a double-header on Saturday, resulting in no game on Sunday.

Steve Brener, a Dodgers spokesperson, confirmed to the Associated Press that the field was not flooded. He also stated that if the team wasn't on the road, the field would've probably been playable Monday night.

Los Angeles picked up more than 2 inches of rain during Hilary, and Monday was the first time measurable rainfall has ever been recorded on Aug. 21 in downtown Los Angeles with records dating back to 1877.