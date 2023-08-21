135 million Americans under heat alerts from Midwest to Texas as summer strikes back

A third of the country is facing what could be the hottest week of the year just as summer winds down. The NWS issued Excessive Heat Warnings from Minneapolis to Austin.

"It's expected to be the hottest week so far in America," said Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen. "More than 200 new record-high temperatures are expected to be set not just today, tomorrow, but really through the end of the week."

Over 54 million Americans are under Excessive Heat Warnings Tuesday. More than 135 million are under Heat Alerts. Even the evenings won't cool down much to provide much relief.

Heat Alerts in effect in the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Too hot for too long

"People are kind of sleeping on the fact that this is the hottest week of the year likely for places where it's already been a hot summer," said Meteorologist Ian Oliver.

"It's hot, upwards of 25 degrees above average," added Meteorologist Kendall Smith. "It's just going to be miserable and so dangerous."

Some meteorologists have taken to social media saying that parts of the Midwest through the South could see some all-time record high temperatures.

HOW TO TELL THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE

But high temperatures don't tell the entire story. When the humidity is factored in, the feels-like temperature or heat index soars.

Minneapolis will feel like 114 degrees, along with Little Rock, on Tuesday. Chicago will feel like 108 on Wednesday. The heat shrinks in the North but expands South and East midweek. Nashville will feel like 110 on Thursday, and Houston will feel like 113.

Agricultural areas will have added humidity from crops and evapotranspiration or "corn sweat." Crops sweat to cool down, just like humans, and provide extra moisture to the air.

5 THINGS TO KNOW WHEN YOU HIT THE ROAD IN EXTREME HEAT

The area of high pressure anchoring the heat dome over the middle of the country hasn't budged for most of the summer.

"That high pressure actually builds up in strength and thickness, which means you're going to see more of these records going down," said Van Dillen.

By Thursday, more than 180 million people will endure highs of 90 and above.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Heat Alerts.

(FOX Weather)



The hot and humid combination spells out dangerous daytime heat. Unfortunately, heat illness is cumulative, so the sultry nights won't give much opportunity to cool down and repair. The greatest risk of excessive heat is through eastern Texas and parts of the Gulf Coast States, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

"Portions of the South Central U.S. and Gulf Coast may further extend their record number of days with a heat index reading of at least 110," said the FOX Forecast Center.