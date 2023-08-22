Discovered dinosaur bone in England might have belonged to centuries-old first Roman fossil hunters

CAMBRIDGE, England – Archeologists have discovered ancient artifacts near London that may have belonged to the first Roman fossil hunters.

The scientists said they came upon a fossilized dinosaur vertebra while working with the Cambridge Investment Partnership (CIP) during excavation at housing development sites in Aragon Close and Sackville Close.

"As archeologists, we are often asked by members of the public if we have found any dinosaur bones, and on this occasion, we actually found one," said Andrew Greef, senior project manager at Oxford Archaeology.

REMARKABLE FOSSIL SHOWS DINOSAUR, MAMMAL FOREVER FROZEN IN EPIC BATTLE

Researchers say dinosaur fossils are occasionally found in Cambridgeshire, but the unearthing of the fossilized plesiosaur vertebra suggests the chance of it belonging to some of the first fossil hunters who curated the object, the CIP said. The dating evidence recovered indicates that the site was active between the mid-2nd and late 4th century AD.

JOGGER'S PREHISTORIC FIND ALONG CALIFORNIA BEACH WOWS MUSEUM COLLECTORS

The team at Oxford Archaeology said they will conduct a further investigation during a post-excavation analysis.

Archeologists also discovered some Roman remains preserved beneath the existing car parks and garages at the site. Project leaders report that the garages' shallow footings led to other well-preserved finds along ditches, pits, a possible structure and several Roman burials.

PREHISTORIC SABERTOOTH SKULL FOUND IN IOWA LIKELY LAST OF SPECIES TO WALK EARTH, RESEARCHERS SAY

Other findings included a Roman face flagon – a type of vessel typically associated with burials – and a large amount of pottery.

The archeological team said they will clean and record the discoveries before giving them to Cambridgeshire County Council Stores. The findings will enhance the team's comprehension of the Roman presence in the area, the CIP said.

Contractors said the developments in Aragon Close and Sackville Close will each provide seven low-carbon and highly sustainable council homes. Additionally, the area will provide amenities such as car parking, landscaping, and cycle storage.