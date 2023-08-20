Tropical Storm Franklin forms in Caribbean, takes aim at Hispaniola

Tropical Storm Franklin joined Emily on Sunday, becoming the second named system currently churning through the Atlantic.

The Atlantic basin has come alive with less than a month to go before the climatological peak of hurricane season, with a total of five tropical systems being tracked across the basin.

Where is Tropical Storm Franklin?

Tropical Storm Franklin is 270 miles south-southwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and moving west-northwest at 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds are 45 mph. Tropical storm force winds, meaning 39 mph or higher, stretch outward up to 60 miles.

Tropical Storm Franklin stats.

(FOX Weather)



What is the forecast for Tropical Storm Franklin?

Franklin is forecast to strengthen and take a turn north late Monday and become a strong tropical storm as it approaches Hispaniola late Tuesday. The island, which includes Haiti and the Dominican Republic, is expected to receive heavy rain, strong winds and dangerous waves along the coast. Puerto Rico will also feel the effects of the tropical storm.

"Heavy rainfall from Franklin is expected across portions of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola through the middle of the week," the NHC advisory read. "The heavy rainfall may produce areas of flash and urban flooding as well as river rises and mudslides. Across Hispaniola, significant and potentially life-threatening flash flooding is possible Tuesday into Wednesday."

The forecast weakens Franklin as it crosses over the mountains of Hispaniola. It is expected to reintensify and become a hurricane once back over open ocean. The forecast cone takes potential Hurricane Franklin northwest Thursday and Friday away from land.

Franklin's forecast track.

(FOX Weather)



Are there any weather alerts for Tropical Storm Franklin?

A Tropical Storm Watch covers the southern coasts of both the Dominican Republic and Haiti.