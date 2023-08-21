Tropical Storm Harold forms in the Gulf of Mexico with expected Texas landfall

Tropical Depression Nine strengthened into Tropical Storm Harold in the central Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. The storm eyes South Texas with impacts of heavy rains and tropical storm-force winds beginning later this morning, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The FOX Forecast Center says it will make landfall Tuesday.

A tropical storm is when maximum sustained winds reach at least 39 mph, and much like its fellow tropical depressions and hurricanes, impacts can be significant.

Where is Tropical Storm Harold?

Tropical Storm Harold is in the central Gulf of Mexico about 195 miles east-southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, and is expected to approach the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by Tuesday as it moves west at about 18 mph.

Latest stats on Tropical Storm Harold in the Gulf of Mexico.

What is the forecast track for Tropical Storm Harold?

The current forecast track has the storm continuing west through the Gulf of Mexico.

It will approach the South Texas coast by Tuesday morning, with expected landfall by midday Tuesday.

Potential forecast track for Tropical Storm Harold.

What watches and warnings are in effect for Tropical Storm Harold?

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the mouth of the Rio Grande to Port O'Connor, Texas. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Port O'Connor to Sargent, Texas.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case, within 24 hours. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case, within 24 hours.

A look at the latest watches and warnings issued.

What are the expected impacts of Tropical Storm Harold?

The system, regardless of strength, is expected to bring much-needed rain to the South Texas area Tuesday and Wednesday, the FOX Forecast Center said. A general 1 to 3 inches of rain is forecast for South Texas, but some locations may pick up as much as 5 inches of rain through Wednesday morning.

The heavy rainfall may produce areas of flash and urban flooding.

Rain forecast for Harold

With generally dry ground thanks to rapidly developing drought conditions, flash flooding will be a concern for places like Corpus Christi, Laredo, and Brownsville on Tuesday.

Flash flood outlook through Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

In addition, some coastal flooding is possible along the south Texas coast through Tuesday morning with a minor storm surge. The deepest surge will occur along the coast near and to the north of the storm's eventual landfall, according to the NHC, with the potential of 1-3 feet of water rise from the Rio Grande to Sargent, including Baffin Bay, Corpus Christi Bay and Matagorda Bay.

"Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances," the NHC said.

Rain will taper off later Wednesday with dry weather returning for the rest of the week.