Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hail pelts Ohio Valley as more widespread severe storms loom late-week

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, April 15, 2025, and Tax Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Storms damage homes, snap trees as severe weather slams cities in Ohio Valley

Powerful thunderstorms raced across portions of the Ohio Valley on Monday, producing large hail and strong wind gusts that knocked out power, damaged homes and vehicles and snapped trees like twigs.

The severe weather fired up on Monday afternoon, slamming cities in Ohio and West Virginia as a cold front plowed through the region.

Strong winds were also reported across the region, and numerous reports were received of trees that were brought down in Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio.

Next severe weather threat spans an area from Texas to Michigan

The next round of potentially damaging severe weather takes shape later this week, beginning over southeastern Nebraska , central and eastern Kansas and northwestern Oklahoma late Wednesday.

On Thursday afternoon, severe thunderstorms are forecast to move across parts of the Plains and into the Midwest. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has posted a Level 2 out of 5 risk on its severe thunderstorm risk scale in an area centered over eastern Nebraska, northern Missouri and Iowa.

The most significant and widespread threat is expected to be on Friday when a powerful upper-level system will stretch from the southern Plains all the way into the Great Lakes region.

Numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop Friday afternoon and evening, bringing damaging winds, large hail and potentially tornadoes.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat for Thursday, April 17, and Friday, April 18, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Watch: Southern California, San Diego jolted by magnitude 5.2 earthquake

A strong earthquake on Monday morning rattled residents across Southern California, and aftershocks continued to be felt near San Diego.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake struck just after 10 a.m. local time, about 2.5 miles south of Julian, northeast of San Diego, at a depth of about 8 miles.

John Carneiro was at work in Julian, California, where the earthquake was recorded. He told FOX Weather the quake "shook everything" for about 10 seconds and sounded like "the biggest rumble you could ever imagine."

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.