Kansas sky becomes canvas of love as pilot proposes in unforgettable style

PRATT, Kan. – When it comes to expressing love, sometimes the sky's the limit.

Just ask Terry Williamson, who put a ring on it in the heavens over Kansas after an unforgettable aerial proposal that has undoubtedly set a new standard for romantic gestures.

Last Wednesday, the Pratt pilot took his romantic intentions to a new altitude in a beautiful message to his girlfriend, Taylor Burcham.

Breaking from traditional proposals, this aviator, who has loved flying since 2007, plotted a course to inscribe his proposal onto the canvas of the sky.

"I wanted to do something different, something that nobody else has done," Williamson explained in an interview with FOX Weather.

Inspired by a couple of previous, shorter aerial proposals he'd seen online, Williamson decided to go bigger.

He meticulously planned a flight path over Pratt that, when tracked on flight radar applications, would spell out the heartfelt question: "Will you marry me, Taylor?" The ambitious endeavor took about 2 hours of flight time at an altitude of 7,500 feet.

Williamson admitted that maintaining the precise turns and maneuvers required to create legible letters was physically demanding.

"About halfway through my second word, I figured out why they only write two words," he chuckled, referring to the strenuous nature of skywriting.

Unbeknownst to Burcham at the time, she was working and didn't see her soon-to-be-husband's artwork until he posted the message on social media after he landed. The answer was a resounding "yes!"

While the newly engaged couple haven't set a wedding date yet, Williamson hopes for an aviation-themed element to their special day, perhaps even a departure on a plane.