Love bites: Colorado woman sparkles over boyfriend's use of alligator in memorable proposal

MOSCA, Colo. – Sam Bogle is known for her unusual fondness for alligators.

The 25-year-old native Coloradan has pictures of her knee-high-to-a-June-bug, holding gators at Colorado Gators Reptile Park in Mosca.

"I just I love them," she told FOX Weather. "I think they're super cool. I have a thing for unconventional animals, I guess. It's a weird love."

Is it greater than her love for her new fiance? Maybe not.

So when it came time to propose last Saturday, her boyfriend, Pierce Lancaster, chose the ideal spot under a fig tree at the very alligator farm Bogle frequented during her childhood to ask for her hand in marriage.

CARATS AND RANCH: DIAMOND MADE FROM SALAD DRESSING HIGHLIGHTS LAB-GROWN POPULARITY

To add a fun twist, he even got an alligator to be his wingman. The ring was on one of the animal's legs as Lancaster got down on one knee.

"Completely surprised," Bogle reminisced.

LOVE FOR 'COLORS': MAN'S PET TURTLE OF 24 YEARS SPARKLES AS FLOWER GIRL IN HIS WEDDING

The couple experienced a truly unforgettable moment, despite Lancaster's intense fear of snakes and all things creepy, slithery and scaly.

"Not his favorite thing in the world," Bogle laughed. "However, he understands my love for it and kind of just goes with it, and that's what makes me happy."

PLAYING CUPID: HOW THE WEATHER CAN IMPACT ONLINE DATING

So if that means visiting an alligator farm a few times a year, Lancaster will always be seen behind his soon-to-be wife.

As for the couple's October wedding, Bogle plans to incorporate live alligators into the reception to provide a unique and memorable photo opportunity for their guests.