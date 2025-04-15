Millions brace for active stretch of severe weather across Midwest, South lasting through Easter weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – An active stretch of severe weather is expected to develop late this week and continue into Easter weekend, with the most significant threats likely on Thursday and Friday.

Severe thunderstorms packing large hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes could impact millions of Americans from the Midwest to the Mississippi Valley.

The unsettling forecast starts Wednesday night in southeastern Nebraska, central and eastern Kansas and northwestern Oklahoma after an already-active start to the severe weather season.

"Since April 1, we have only had three days where we haven't had some sort of severe storm threat," FOX Weather Meteorologist Zack Green said.

Residents in cities like Kansas City, Missouri; Wichita, Kansas; and Omaha, Nebraska, are urged to monitor forecasts for the possibility of large hail and damaging wind gusts. While the immediate threat of tornadoes is considered low for Wednesday night, Green emphasizes that it is still a "non-zero threat."

"Completely different story once we make our way into Thursday as well as Friday," Green said.

Thursday is when the severe weather potential significantly increases and expands across parts of the Plains and into the Midwest.

About 11 million people are under threat Thursday from strong winds, large hail and the possibility of tornadoes, with the greatest risk centered on eastern Nebraska, northern Missouri and Iowa.

The FOX Forecast Center said temperatures expected to reach into the 80s in cities like Omaha and Kansas City will further fuel storm development.

The severe weather threat intensifies and broadens even further on Friday, potentially affecting over 40 million people from the southern Plains to the Great Lakes. Numerous thunderstorms are expected to erupt across a large but relatively narrow corridor stretching from Detroit down to Oklahoma City and potentially as far south as Dallas.

"Friday, I think, is my point of concern," Green notes.

Depending on the system's evolution, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes will all be possible. Even areas farther north, like Minneapolis, could see strong thunderstorms, while a dryline setting up in western Texas could spark isolated severe storms.

The active weather pattern is not expected to end with the workweek. Rounds of severe storms are likely to continue throughout the Easter weekend.