Damaging winds, possible tornadoes threaten over 33 million in Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic

More than 33 million people from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic are starting off the new workweek bracing for the possibility of severe weather as a fast-moving cold front plows across the region on Monday.

Cities across portions of Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. are at a heightened risk of powerful thunderstorms starting Monday afternoon.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

The FOX Forecast Center said there is still some uncertainty regarding how warm and unstable the atmosphere will become ahead of the cold front.

However, if enough sunshine is able to peek out through the clouds, temperatures are expected to rise and conditions could become favorable for strong storms to develop, including the possibility of rotating supercell thunderstorms.

This graphic shows the severe thunderstorm threat on Monday, April 14, 2025.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center says about 33 million people will be at risk of seeing storms on Monday. However, more than 14 million people have been placed in a level 2 out of 5 risk on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

Cities in that threat zone include Washington, D.C., Cincinnati, Lexington, Kentucky and Arlington and Alexandria, Virginia.

This graphic shows the tornado, damagin wind and large hail threat on Monday, April 14, 2025.

The main threats from thunderstorms that do develop will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. However, some tornadoes are also possible. Any thunderstorms that develop can also produce deadly lightning and torrential rain.

Severe weather threat extends through new workweek

This graphic shows the severe thunderstorm threat on Thursday, April 17 and Friday, April 18, 2025.

The FOX Forecast Center said an active stretch of severe weather is expected to develop later this week as millions prepare to travel and celebrate Easter.

However, forecasters say the most significant threats will likely be on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, conditions are expected to become favorable for severe thunderstorms across parts of the Plains and Midwest.

The SPC says about 4 million people in cities like Omaha and Lincoln in Nebraska, as well as Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Davenport in Iowa, will be at risk.

The severe weather threat will then expand on Friday, stretching from Texas in the southern Plains to Detroit in the Great Lakes.

Any thunderstorms that develop on Thursday and Friday could produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even some tornadoes.