Tax deadline extensions: Where weather disasters have altered the April 15 filing date

WASHINGTON – Extreme weather can impact nearly every aspect of a person's life, including filing taxes, and that’s why, each year, the Internal Revenue Service provides grace periods for regions affected by extreme disasters.

In 2025, the IRS has once again extended the tax filing deadline for residents in areas declared major disaster zones by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

This automatic extension gives both individuals and businesses in these designated disaster areas more time to file their returns and pay any taxes due.

This year, taxpayers in parts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alaska, New Mexico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky and California will have adjusted filing deadlines due to recent natural disasters.

These disasters range from hurricanes like Helene and Milton, which impacted the South last fall, to wildfires earlier this year in Los Angeles County.

While the IRS has adjusted deadlines for federal tax filings, deadlines for state taxes are determined by each state and municipality, so extensions may vary.

Taxpayers are advised to check with their state to confirm whether local deadlines have been extended or altered in response to the disaster.

The IRS says it has a special hotline dedicated to taxpayers with disaster-related tax questions and operators can be reached at 866-562-5227.

Alabama weather disaster tax information

Following Hurricane Helene in 2024, the entire state was given additional weeks to file despite limited damage along the central Gulf Coast.

Eastern Alabama generally saw wind gusts of tropical-storm strength, while western regions of the state experienced significantly less.

Affected taxpayers now have until May 1, 2025, to file federal tax returns and make required payments.

For additional information for Alabama filers, click here.

Alaska weather disaster tax information

The IRS reports that individuals that reside or have a business in the city and borough of Juneau qualify for tax relief.

These taxpayers have until May 1, 2025, to file tax returns and make payments.

In August 2024, the Mendenhall River, which runs through Juneau, flooded homes, businesses and displaced hundreds of residents.

According to NOAA, the extreme flooding was caused by what is known as a glacial outburst - water that is dammed up by a glacier that suddenly gives way.

For additional information for Alaska filers, click here.

California weather disaster tax information

Only residents in Los Angeles County impacted by wildfires are eligible for disaster-related tax deadline extensions.

More than a dozen wildfires in Southern California destroyed more than 15,000 structures in mid-January and were linked to the deaths of at least 29 people.

The combination of dry conditions, gusty winds and the lack of precipitation aided in the firestorm, which was historic for the county.

A report from the University of California in Los Angeles estimated total property and capital losses to be between $95 and $164 billion, with insured losses at around $75 billion.

According to the IRS, deadlines falling on or after Jan. 7, 2025, and before Oct. 15, 2025, have been postponed until Oct. 15, 2025.

For additional information for California filers, click here.

Florida weather disaster tax information

The IRS has granted tax relief to individuals and businesses in Florida following hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton in 2024.

Hurricane Helene made landfall along Florida’s Big Bend on Sept. 26, 2024, with maximum sustained winds that were estimated to be around 140 mph. It was the strongest cyclone on record to impact the region between Tallahassee and Tampa.

Hurricane Milton made landfall about two weeks later near Siesta Key, with a storm surge of up to ten feet and dozens of tornadoes. NOAA estimated the price tag from the Category 3 hurricane to be more than $34 billion.

According to the IRS, all residents have until May 1, 2025, to file returns and make payments that were originally due in March and April 2025.

For additional information for Florida filers, click here.

Georgia weather disaster tax information

Due to the impacts of Hurricane Helene, taxpayers in the entire state now have until May 1, 2025, to file federal returns and make payments.

Helene traveled over the Peach State in September 2024 after making landfall in Florida and heavily impacted agricultural communities.

Residents living outside of Savannah, Brunswick, Valdosta and Augusta appeared to be the hardest hit, with numerous fatalities reported and downed trees.

Following the disaster declaration by FEMA, all households and businesses that reside in the state’s 159 counties qualify for federal tax relief.

For additional information for Georgia filers, click here.

Kentucky weather disaster tax information

The Blue Grass State has seen several adjustments of federal deadlines, with the most recent IRS update stating taxpayers have until Nov. 3, 2025, to file and/or pay outstanding bills.

The most recent delay was triggered after severe storms impacted the state on Feb. 14, with damaging winds, flooding and landslides.

"Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and households that reside or have a business in the entire state qualify for tax relief. The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area. For instance, certain deadlines falling on or after Feb. 14, 2025, and before Nov. 3, 2025, are granted additional time to file. As a result, affected individuals and businesses will have until Nov. 3, 2025, to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period," the IRS stated.

To add insult to injury, an arctic chill overtook the region following the heavy rainfall and snow, leading to additional deaths across the commonwealth.

For additional information for Kentucky filers, click here.

North Carolina & South Carolina weather disaster tax information

The Carolinas were among the hardest states from Hurricane Helene in September 2024 and, as a result, deadlines for both states have been extended.

The IRS says that federal taxpayers in South Carolina’s 46 counties and North Carolina’s 100 counties do not have to file and pay until May 1, 2025.

"The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area. For instance, certain deadlines falling on or after Sept. 25, 2024, and before May 1, 2025, are granted additional time to file through May 1, 2025. As a result, affected individuals and businesses will have until May 1, 2025, to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period," the agency said in a statement.

For additional information for North and South Carolina filers, click here.

New Mexico weather disaster tax information

Flash flooding in southeastern New Mexico in October 2024 caused at least two deaths and triggered hundreds of water rescues.

The record-breaking rainfall caused streams and the Spring River to quickly overflow their banks.

Due to the disaster, the IRS announced tax relief for individuals and businesses located only in Chaves County.

According to the agency, those affected by the extreme weather now have until May 1, 2025, to file returns and make federal payments.

For additional information for New Mexico filers, click here.

Tennessee weather disaster tax information

Despite not being put under a Tropical Storm or Hurricane Warning during Helene, residents in Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties experienced significant and qualify for tax relief.

Record flooding was seen in the eastern part of the Volunteer State, where at least 18 people were killed in flash flooding.

Governor Bill Lee declared a state of emergency for the state and President Joe Biden declared the event a major disaster.

"The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area. For instance, certain deadlines falling on or after Sept. 26, 2024, and before May 1, 2025, are granted additional time to file through May 1, 2025. As a result, affected individuals and businesses will have until May 1, 2025, to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period," the IRS stated.

For additional information for Tennessee filers, click here.

Virginia weather disaster tax information

Residents in six counties in Virginia impacted by the Helene disaster have until May 1, 2025, to file returns and pay any federal taxes.

At least two people were killed, and large stretches of roadway were closed following the tropical cyclone’s impacts.

The Blue Ridge Parkway, which runs through the western region of the state, was closed for weeks due to washouts and downed trees.

Ahead of the hurricane, the governor declared a state of emergency for the commonwealth.

For additional information for Virginia filers, click here.

West Virginia weather disaster tax information

Residents in ten counties in West Virginia now have until Nov. 3, 2025, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make payments.

Parts of West Virginia were affected by severe storms, damaging winds, flooding and mudslides on and around Feb. 15, 2025.

According to the IRS, individuals that reside or do business in Greenbrier, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Summers, Wayne and Wyoming counties qualify for tax relief.

For additional information for West Virginia filers, click here.