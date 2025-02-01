Firefighters battling deadly California wildfires reach critical milestone on road to recovery

LOS ANGELES - The three-week-long fight to battle two deadly wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes and countless lives reached an important recovery milestone Saturday as officials announced that the Palisades and Eaton Fires are now 100% contained.

The containment means that though flames are still smoldering, firefighters have surrounded the entire footprint of the wildfire with fire breaks that should prevent any further spread. But although the flames are another important step closer to eventually meeting their demise, their devastating impact will live on for years to come for Southern California.

The fires began on Jan. 7 in northern Los Angeles County during one of the strongest Santa Ana wind events to hit the region in more than 10 years, with winds in some areas reaching nearly 100 mph.

Such powerful winds, along with dry conditions, caused the flames to spread at break-neck speed, burning through entire neighborhoods and causing mass evacuations. So far, the death toll remains at 29 people.

The Eaton Fire, located north of Pasadena, ended up burning over 14,000 acres. It destroyed nearly 10,000 homes, businesses, schools and other structures, and caused at least 17 confirmed deaths.

Southwest from the Eaton Fire, the Palisades Fire burned almost 24,000 acres between Malibu and Santa Monica. It destroyed nearly 7,000 structures, including historic sites, and caused at least 12 confirmed deaths. The two fires now both rank as the worst wildfires in Southern California history.

Pacific Coast Highway reopens Sunday

The fire also led to the closure of parts of the iconic Pacific Coast Highway, a critical transportation artery which runs through the Palisades neighborhood, the namesake of the Palisades Fire. Areas of the roadway were engulfed in flames and smoke, leading to road closures by law enforcement officials.

But in another milestone for the fire's recovery, the PCH is scheduled to reopen on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Palisades and Eaton Fires shed light on another type of infrastructure – the Los Angeles water system. As firefighters worked to combat the fast-growing flames, they experienced low water pressure and limited access to water, hindering their efforts to extinguish the fires.

L.A. Department of Water and Power (LADWP) CEO and Chief Engineer Janisse Quiñones said that in the Palisades, where water pressure for fire hydrants is fed by three water tanks containing 1 million gallons each, the tanks had run out of water the morning after the fires began.

This was one example of how the Los Angeles water supply was impacted by the wildfires. However, on Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that 5 out of 9 water systems impacted by the wildfires are fully operational.

"We're working closely with local water systems to get clean water back to our communities as quickly and safely as possible," Gov. Newsom posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The road to recovery will be a long one for those affected by the California wildfires.

Many residents have been displaced, as they no longer have homes to return to.

Pets, livestock and other animals were also affected, with some lost or left behind during evacuations and having experienced serious burns and other injuries from the wildfires.

In terms of property, global data analytics company Verisk estimates that insured losses will reach at least $28 billion, making the fire disaster the costliest event in U.S. history.

Wildfire victims and their neighbors will also have to contend with other elements of Mother Nature.

As seen in a rainfall event last week, mudslides, debris flows and flash flooding have been triggered in burn-scar areas, as they were unable to absorb the moisture brought by the storm.

While rain is much-needed in parched Southern California, it may continue to present other hazards as the area recovers from the wildfires.