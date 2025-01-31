Meet Hope: Stray cat singed in California wildfires captures hearts, inspires donations

ALTADENA, Calif. – Hope was found amidst the smoldering ruins after wildfires tore through Southern California.

As the Eaton Fire raged, the inferno consumed everything in its path. Hope's dreams seemed lost in the flames until a kindness she'd almost ceased to believe in answered her silent and desperate cry for life.

The wildfires' cruel kiss had left the stray feline's once-proud whiskers as blackened stubs. Her angry, weeping burns are now painted across her small body, each a searing reminder of the terror she had endured in Altadena when the fires broke out on Jan. 7.

Crippling burns on her paws left her unable to walk. Hope was terrified and utterly alone until Pasadena Humane answered the call for help.

The animal shelter said Hope was rushed to their ICU, where their team wasted no time treating her wounds, bandaging her paws and getting her medication to soothe her pain.

"She had inhaled a lot of smoke from being in the fire area, and desperately needed oxygen," Pasadena Humane said. "Luckily, we were able to get her supplemental oxygen before it was too late."

The shelter adds that Hope's spirit and symptoms have improved remarkably since she came to Pasadena Humane. Despite her hardships, she is "as sweet as can be."

"Even though she is in pain, she rolls over to ask for belly rubs when our veterinary team changes her bandages, and she's stolen the hearts of staff and volunteers alike," they said.

Hope is one of the many animals that Pasadena Humane has taken in, affected by the Eaton Fire. Over 1,000 animals have poured through their doors in the past few weeks, many of them in need of immediate, lifesaving care.

Safely at Pasadena Humane, cats like Hope are scanned for microchips, offering a chance to reunite them with their families. After their stray hold, unclaimed cats are either offered for adoption or, if a home isn't the right fit, may find a fulfilling role as working cats in safer areas.

The shelter has also diligently set up food and water stations in reported cat locations and collaborated with community caretakers who know the local feline population.

"Even if a cat appears healthy from a distance, many are coming in with burn injuries—especially to their paw pads—and need immediate medical attention," the shelter said. "That’s why reporting sightings is so crucial. Saving these cats is truly a community effort, and we thank you for all your help."

Many of the animals in the shelter's care will be with them for months to come while their families rebuild homes that were lost in the fires. This is why Pasadena Humane is doubling any donation received to help animals in need of emergency care.

"Thanks to our generous donor, the Peggy L. Parent Trust, all gifts will be matched – DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR – up to $500,000 through the end of the month," the shelter said.

As the smoke clears, the question remains: Will Hope and countless other pets ever fully recover? For now, a spark of life flickers within her — a testament to her resilience and the unwavering support that fuels her fight.