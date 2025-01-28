Relentless California wildfires fuel Los Angeles housing crisis driving up rents, prices

LOS ANGELES – The recent infernos in Southern California have ignited a housing crisis, with rental prices exploding and home values reeling across the region, according to one senior real estate analyst.

"The Los Angeles rental market is experiencing a surge in demand from those who lost their homes or can’t return to them after getting severe damage from recent wildfires," said Laura Adams with AceableAgent, an online educational platform and resource for agents.

The long-term consequences of the ongoing wildfires on the region's real estate market remain to be seen. However, the disaster has clearly created a significant and complex set of challenges for residents across the city. With an estimated 10,000 homes destroyed and 40,000 residents displaced, real estate agents are seeing a perfect storm.

"The increased demand and loss of available homes will cause a spike in housing prices to rent or buy in the foreseeable future," Adams notes.

Neighborhoods untouched by the flames are experiencing a significant influx of displaced residents seeking shelter.

"So, they will see an increase in demand and prices, such as rents climbing hundreds or thousands of dollars a month, depending on the location, size and amenities," Adams told FOX Weather.

Some areas of Los Angeles have rent control that limits how much a landlord can increase the rent when an existing lease ends. Also, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, the price of goods and services, including rental housing, hotels and emergency supplies, can’t be hiked more than 10% during an emergency.

Consumers are encouraged to report any suspected price gouging to the California Attorney General.

"Los Angeles was already in a housing shortage before the wildfires, so the disaster will cause an extreme shortage of homes to rent or buy," Adams said.

As insurance claims are submitted and paid to homeowners for their losses and temporary housing, many will be able to begin repairs and new construction. However, the process could take several years, depending on FEMA assistance, the local permitting process and the availability of skilled labor, Adams adds.

Yet the path forward for seniors is uncertain. According to Adams, many will need to weigh the financial feasibility of rebuilding against the appeal of relocating to more manageable living situations, such as low-maintenance condominiums.

As firefighters gain the upper hand against the wildfires burning across the Los Angeles area for three weeks, with the trio of major blazes now at least 95% contained, a new threat looms: mudslides. While much-needed rain has finally fallen, effectively dousing the flames, it has also saturated the scorched Earth, increasing the risk of devastating mudflows – likely damaging additional homes.