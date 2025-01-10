Search
Extreme Weather
Before-and-after images show catastrophic damage caused by historic California wildfires

Tens of thousands of acres have been scorched by the wildfires that have been burning around Los Angeles this week. At least 10 people have died in the blazes.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
LOS ANGELES – Entire towns were incinerated this week by the wildfires that have been burning around the Los Angeles area.

The infernos have scorched tens of thousands of acres. The largest of the blazes – the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire – have been blamed for at least 10 deaths.

CONTINUING COVERAGE OF THE CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Thousands of structures have been destroyed, and early estimates show the cost of property damage will easily climb into the tens of billions.

These before-and-after images show the stark changes the fires have brought to the landscape. They demonstrate the terrible toll exacted on the lives of people caught in the crisis.

Historic Topanga Ranch Motel

The Palisades Fire is responsible for destroying the historic Topanga Ranch Motel. The images at the top and bottom-right show what’s left of the iconic red-and-white building.

POWERFUL IMAGES SHOW LOS ANGELES HEROES ON FRONT LINES OF CALIFORNIA'S HISTORIC WILDFIRES

Will Rogers Ranch

Some other historical landmarks decimated by the Palisades Fire were at Will Rogers State Historic Park.

The pictures on the left show what the exterior and living room inside the former ranch house of Will Rogers – a famous vaudeville actor – looked like before the fire. All that remains are the chimneys.

STRANGERS GIVE HOPE TO LOS ANGELES SINGLE MOTHER AFTER HURRICANE OF FIRE TAKES EVERYTHING

The image on the left below shows what the stables at the Will Rogers estate looked like before the inferno. Some trees and fencing are all that’s left after the fire. The horses housed there were evacuated by park staff before the firestorm arrived.

PHOTOS: STRIKING IMAGES SHOW DEVASTATION CAUSED BY LOS ANGELES-AREA WILDFIRES

Seen from space

Satellite imagery shows the town of Altadena as it was being consumed by the Eaton Fire.

LOS ANGELES FACES RENEWED WILDFIRE THREAT AS MORE DESTRUCTIVE SANTA ANA WINDS REMAIN IN FORECAST

Another set of images shows the aftermath caused by a wildfire that swept through another Southern California community.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

