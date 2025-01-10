Before-and-after images show catastrophic damage caused by historic California wildfires

LOS ANGELES – Entire towns were incinerated this week by the wildfires that have been burning around the Los Angeles area.

The infernos have scorched tens of thousands of acres. The largest of the blazes – the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire – have been blamed for at least 10 deaths.

Thousands of structures have been destroyed, and early estimates show the cost of property damage will easily climb into the tens of billions.

These before-and-after images show the stark changes the fires have brought to the landscape. They demonstrate the terrible toll exacted on the lives of people caught in the crisis.

Historic Topanga Ranch Motel

The Palisades Fire is responsible for destroying the historic Topanga Ranch Motel. The images at the top and bottom-right show what’s left of the iconic red-and-white building.

Will Rogers Ranch

Some other historical landmarks decimated by the Palisades Fire were at Will Rogers State Historic Park.

The pictures on the left show what the exterior and living room inside the former ranch house of Will Rogers – a famous vaudeville actor – looked like before the fire. All that remains are the chimneys.

The image on the left below shows what the stables at the Will Rogers estate looked like before the inferno. Some trees and fencing are all that’s left after the fire. The horses housed there were evacuated by park staff before the firestorm arrived.

Seen from space

Satellite imagery shows the town of Altadena as it was being consumed by the Eaton Fire.

Another set of images shows the aftermath caused by a wildfire that swept through another Southern California community.

