Photos: Striking images show devastation caused by Los Angeles-area wildfires

LOS ANGELES– The deadly wildfires in Southern California have brought forth stories of destruction and loss, as winds continue to fan the thousand-acre infernos.

The Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires broke out Tuesday in Los Angeles County. Firefighters have worked tirelessly day and night to fight the fires.

The Hurst Fire is the only one of the three with any containment. According to CALFire, the Hurst Fire is 10% contained.

Photos and videos have told the stories of those affected, as homes and businesses burn and thousands of people are forced to evacuate.

BEFORE AND AFTER IMAGES SHOW THE EXTENT OF WILDFIRE DAMAGE AROUND LOS ANGELES

On Wednesday, the Sunset Fire erupted in the Hollywood Hills. Evacuation orders for residents in the area of the Sunset Fire have since been lifted, fire officials said Thursday.

A photo taken Wednesday night shows a helicopter spraying water high into the hills in an effort to contain the fire.

Another photo shows the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills, behind a Hollywood Boulevard street sign.

Another fire, the Lidia Fire, started Wednesday afternoon. It scorched nearly 350 acres, but is 40% contained, according to CALFire.

In the Pacific Palisades, neighborhoods are in ruins after the Palisades Fire's spread.

Photos show the aftermath of homes completely leveled, with random items scattered about – the only remaining items left from the flames.

One photo shows ornaments and decor left on a tree that burned outside a home in Pacific Palisades.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray is in Southern California, covering the wildfires. Video from Malibu showed the charred remains of homes burnt down by the Palisades Fire.

Fire officials said Thursday the number of fatalities due to the wildfires is likely to rise. At least five people are confirmed dead from the Eaton Fire.