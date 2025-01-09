Search
Extreme Weather
Photos: Striking images show devastation caused by Los Angeles-area wildfires

Photos and videos have told the stories of those affected, as homes and businesses burn and thousands of people are forced to evacuate.

By Hayley Vawter
FOX Weather's Robert Ray recorded this video of the aftermath of the Palisades Fire that ripped through parts of the Los Angeles metro area.

Charred remains of homes seen in Pacific Palisades after deadly California wildfires

FOX Weather's Robert Ray recorded this video of the aftermath of the Palisades Fire that ripped through parts of the Los Angeles metro area.

LOS ANGELES–  The deadly wildfires in Southern California have brought forth stories of destruction and loss, as winds continue to fan the thousand-acre infernos.

The Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires broke out Tuesday in Los Angeles County. Firefighters have worked tirelessly day and night to fight the fires. 

The Hurst Fire is the only one of the three with any containment. According to CALFire, the Hurst Fire is 10% contained. 

Photos and videos have told the stories of those affected, as homes and businesses burn and thousands of people are forced to evacuate.

BEFORE AND AFTER IMAGES SHOW THE EXTENT OF WILDFIRE DAMAGE AROUND LOS ANGELES

  Image 1 of 15

    Oceanside homes destroyed by Palisades Fire in Malibu, CA (Robert Ray)

  Image 2 of 15

    Charred remains of a pickup truck in Malibu, CA (Robert Ray, Jan. 9, 2025)

  Image 3 of 15

    First light reveals oceanside homes destroyed by Palisades Fire in Malibu, CA (Robert Ray, Jan. 9, 2025)

    Image 4 of 15

    A destructive wind event, possibly the strongest to hit the LA Basin in 14 years, is fueling catastrophic fires across Southern California. (Robert Ray)

    Image 5 of 15

    A destructive wind event, possibly the strongest to hit the LA Basin in 14 years, is fueling catastrophic fires across Southern California. (Robert Ray)

    Image 6 of 15

    A destructive wind event, possibly the strongest to hit the LA Basin in 14 years, is fueling catastrophic fires across Southern California. (Robert Ray)

    Image 7 of 15

    A destructive wind event, possibly the strongest to hit the LA Basin in 14 years, is fueling catastrophic fires across Southern California. (Robert Ray)

    Image 8 of 15

    A destructive wind event, possibly the strongest to hit the LA Basin in 14 years, is fueling catastrophic fires across Southern California. (Robert Ray)

  CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 8: A LAFD Firefighter hosing a burning apartment complex from the Eaton Fire that has currently taken the lives of 5 people and burned over 2000 structures, forcing over 100,000 residents to evacuate Altadena, California, United States on January 8, 2025.
    Image 9 of 15

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 8: A LAFD Firefighter hosing a burning apartment complex from the Eaton Fire that has currently taken the lives of 5 people and burned over 2000 structures, forcing over 100,000 residents to evacuate Altadena, California, United States on January 8, 2025.  (Jon Putman/Anadolu)

  LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 09: Fire destroys buildings and vegetation as flames rage across Los Angeles, California, United States on January 09, 2025.
    Image 10 of 15

    LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 09: Fire destroys buildings and vegetation as flames rage across Los Angeles, California, United States on January 09, 2025.  (Official Flickr Account of CAL FIRE / Handout/Anadolu)

  MALIBU, CA - January 08: Beachfront homes go up in flames along Pacific Coast Highway near Carbon Canyon in Malibu, CA on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. High winds escalated the spread of several blazes across Southern California.
    Image 11 of 15

    MALIBU, CA - January 08: Beachfront homes go up in flames along Pacific Coast Highway near Carbon Canyon in Malibu, CA on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. High winds escalated the spread of several blazes across Southern California.  (David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News)

  Flames from the Palisades Fire burn a building on Sunset Boulevard amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.
    Image 12 of 15

    Flames from the Palisades Fire burn a building on Sunset Boulevard amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

  Pacific Palisades Fire
    Image 13 of 15

    A brush fire burns near homes in Pacific Palisades, California on January 7, 2025. A fast-moving brushfire in a Los Angeles suburb burned buildings and sparked evacuations Tuesday as "life threatening" winds whipped the region. More than 200 acres (80 hectares) was burning in Pacific Palisades, a upscale spot with multi-million dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains, shuttering a key highway and blanketing the area with thick smoke.  (David Swanson / AFP)

  LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 09: Fire destroys buildings and vegetation as flames rage across Los Angeles, California, United States on January 09, 2025.
    Image 14 of 15

    LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 09: Fire destroys buildings and vegetation as flames rage across Los Angeles, California, United States on January 09, 2025.  (Official Flickr Account of CAL FIRE / Handout/Anadolu )

    Image 15 of 15

    A destructive wind event, possibly the strongest to hit the LA Basin in 14 years, is fueling catastrophic fires across Southern California. (Robert Ray)

On Wednesday, the Sunset Fire erupted in the Hollywood Hills. Evacuation orders for residents in the area of the Sunset Fire have since been lifted, fire officials said Thursday. 

A photo taken Wednesday night shows a helicopter spraying water high into the hills in an effort to contain the fire. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: A firefighting helicopter drops water as the Sunset Fire burns in the Hollywood Hills with evacuations ordered on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: A firefighting helicopter drops water as the Sunset Fire burns in the Hollywood Hills with evacuations ordered on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Over 1,000 structures have burned, with two people dead, in wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds across L.A. County. 

(Mario Tama / Getty Images) 

(Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Another photo shows the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills, behind a Hollywood Boulevard street sign. 

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 08: Flames are seen on the hillsides above Hollywood Blvd. during the Sunset Fire on January 08, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 08: Flames are seen on the hillsides above Hollywood Blvd. during the Sunset Fire on January 08, 2025 in Hollywood, California.  

(AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images)  

(AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images)

Another fire, the Lidia Fire, started Wednesday afternoon. It scorched nearly 350 acres, but is 40% contained, according to CALFire

Fire personnel respond to homes destroyed while a helicopter drops water as the Palisades Fire grows in Pacific Palisades, California on January 7, 2025.

Fire personnel respond to homes destroyed while a helicopter drops water as the Palisades Fire grows in Pacific Palisades, California on January 7, 2025.

( DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

( DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In the Pacific Palisades, neighborhoods are in ruins after the Palisades Fire's spread. 

Photos show the aftermath of homes completely leveled, with random items scattered about – the only remaining items left from the flames. 

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: Christmas decorations hang on the remains of a burned tree in front of a home destroyed in the Palisades Fire, on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades community of Los Angeles, California. Multiple wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds are burning across Los Angeles County. Five people have been killed, over 25,000 acres have burned, and 30,000 people have been evacuated.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: Christmas decorations hang on the remains of a burned tree in front of a home destroyed in the Palisades Fire, on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades community of Los Angeles, California. Multiple wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds are burning across Los Angeles County. Five people have been killed, over 25,000 acres have burned, and 30,000 people have been evacuated. 

(Jay L. Clendenin / Getty Images) 

(Jay L. Clendenin / Getty Images)

One photo shows ornaments and decor left on a tree that burned outside a home in Pacific Palisades.  

FOX Weather's Robert Ray recorded this video in Malibu, California, after wildfires swept through the area.

Devastation seen in Malibu after deadly California wildfires

FOX Weather's Robert Ray recorded this video in Malibu, California, after wildfires swept through the area.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray is in Southern California, covering the wildfires. Video from Malibu showed the charred remains of homes burnt down by the Palisades Fire. 

Fire officials said Thursday the number of fatalities due to the wildfires is likely to rise. At least five people are confirmed dead from the Eaton Fire. 

