Photos: Striking images show devastation caused by Los Angeles-area wildfires

Oceanside homes destroyed by Palisades Fire in Malibu, CA (Robert Ray)
(Robert Ray)
Charred remains of a pickup truck in Malibu, CA (Robert Ray, Jan. 9, 2025)
(Robert Ray)
First light reveals oceanside homes destroyed by Palisades Fire in Malibu, CA (Robert Ray, Jan. 9, 2025)
(Robert Ray)
A destructive wind event, possibly the strongest to hit the LA Basin in 14 years, is fueling catastrophic fires across Southern California.
(Robert Ray)
(Robert Ray)
(Robert Ray)
(Robert Ray)
(Robert Ray)
CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 8: A LAFD Firefighter hosing a burning apartment complex from the Eaton Fire that has currently taken the lives of 5 people and burned over 2000 structures, forcing over 100,000 residents to evacuate Altadena, California, United States on January 8, 2025.
(Jon Putman/Anadolu)
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 09: Fire destroys buildings and vegetation as flames rage across Los Angeles, California, United States on January 09, 2025.
(Official Flickr Account of CAL FIRE / Handout/Anadolu)
MALIBU, CA - January 08: Beachfront homes go up in flames along Pacific Coast Highway near Carbon Canyon in Malibu, CA on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. High winds escalated the spread of several blazes across Southern California.
(David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News)
Flames from the Palisades Fire burn a building on Sunset Boulevard amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.
(Apu Gomes/Getty Images)
A brush fire burns near homes in Pacific Palisades, California on January 7, 2025. A fast-moving brushfire in a Los Angeles suburb burned buildings and sparked evacuations Tuesday as "life threatening" winds whipped the region. More than 200 acres (80 hectares) was burning in Pacific Palisades, a upscale spot with multi-million dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains, shuttering a key highway and blanketing the area with thick smoke.
(David Swanson / AFP)
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 09: Fire destroys buildings and vegetation as flames rage across Los Angeles, California, United States on January 09, 2025.
(Official Flickr Account of CAL FIRE / Handout/Anadolu )
(Robert Ray)
On Wednesday, the Sunset Fire erupted in the Hollywood Hills. Evacuation orders for residents in the area of the Sunset Fire have since been lifted, fire officials said Thursday.
A photo taken Wednesday night shows a helicopter spraying water high into the hills in an effort to contain the fire.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: A firefighting helicopter drops water as the Sunset Fire burns in the Hollywood Hills with evacuations ordered on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Over 1,000 structures have burned, with two people dead, in wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds across L.A. County.
(Mario Tama / Getty Images)
Another photo shows the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills, behind a Hollywood Boulevard street sign.
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 08: Flames are seen on the hillsides above Hollywood Blvd. during the Sunset Fire on January 08, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
(AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images)
Another fire, the Lidia Fire, started Wednesday afternoon. It scorched nearly 350 acres, but is 40% contained, according to CALFire.
Fire personnel respond to homes destroyed while a helicopter drops water as the Palisades Fire grows in Pacific Palisades, California on January 7, 2025.
( DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)
In the Pacific Palisades, neighborhoods are in ruins after the Palisades Fire's spread.
Photos show the aftermath of homes completely leveled, with random items scattered about – the only remaining items left from the flames.
PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: Christmas decorations hang on the remains of a burned tree in front of a home destroyed in the Palisades Fire, on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades community of Los Angeles, California. Multiple wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds are burning across Los Angeles County. Five people have been killed, over 25,000 acres have burned, and 30,000 people have been evacuated.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Getty Images)
One photo shows ornaments and decor left on a tree that burned outside a home in Pacific Palisades.