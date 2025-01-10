Powerful images show Los Angeles heroes on front lines of California's historic wildfires

LOS ANGELES – Southern California is grappling with a historic wave of wildfires, forcing the deployment of the National Guard to bolster firefighting efforts on Friday.

The arrival of the CalGuard brings the total number of personnel battling the blazes to a staggering 8,000, underscoring the sheer scale of the disaster.

"Thanks to the incredible work of our first responders and emergency personnel, we’re throwing everything at our disposal – including our National Guard servicemembers – to protect communities in the days to come," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

Fueled by hurricane-force winds, these infernos have ravaged vast swathes of the landscape, pushing emergency responders to their limits.

According to the state, more than 6,200 firefighters are working tirelessly to contain the flames and protect communities. These brave men and women are not only battling exhaustion but also intense heat, choking smoke, and unpredictable fire behavior as they stand as the first line of defense.

In addition, they are risking their lives building fire lines, evacuating residents, and working around the clock to protect critical infrastructure.

Other first responders, including paramedics, EMTs, and law enforcement officers, are working alongside firefighters, providing medical assistance to injured civilians and ensuring public safety.

President Joe Biden has provided California with significant fire suppression support, including eight large air tankers,19 helicopters and dozens of engines. He also authorized increasing federal assistance to cover 100% of the state's fire management and debris removal costs for 180 days, up from the traditional 75%.

As the fight against these historic wildfires continues, community support is more crucial than ever, state and local officials have stressed. Residents are urged to follow evacuation orders, conserve water and support local relief efforts to aid those impacted by the disaster.