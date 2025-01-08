California man scorched by flames trying to save neighborhood burning in Palisades Fire

LOS ANGELES – A man trying to extinguish flames burning near a home during California's raging Palisades Fire on Tuesday became swallowed up in the flames himself.

Footage from TNLA shows a large wildfire glowing brightly in the neighborhood of Pacific Palisades as the fire consumed everything in its path.

A man can then be seen picking up a garden hose and trying to spray down the fire.

"Hey, that’s not going to do anything," says the man behind the camera, as he records the individual spraying water on the fire.

All the while, the Santa Ana winds are whipping through with gusts of 40-60 mph, making his and the other man's voice nearly inaudible.

Then, the wind kicks up and blows the fire toward the man with the garden hose, surrounding him in a blaze of orange.

He can be seen running from the scene, as the embers flying in the air chase him down. The man survived the harrowing encounter and the photographer says the man "was OK."

As of early Wednesday evening, the Palisades Fire has scorched over 15,000 acres, according to CAL FIRE. It has destroyed at least 1,000 structures, officials estimated.