Los Angeles engulfed by apocalyptic wildfires fueled by hurricane-force winds amid dire evacuations

LOS ANGELES – Southern California is under siege as a terrifying inferno is fueled by the wrath of hurricane-force winds. More than 260,000 people are under some sort of evacuation statement at this time as multiple uncontained wildfires consume everything in its path.

State authorities have yet to fully assess the carnage, but harrowing images emerging from the hardest-hit areas around Los Angeles reveal a grim reality of a landscape of devastation. Dozens, if not hundreds, of homes lie in ruins, consumed by the relentless advance of four monstrous blazes – the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst and Woodley fires – each fueled by the most ferocious Santa Ana winds in over 14 years.

Residents around the area have been forced to flee their homes in a desperate exodus amid destruction that stretches for miles. Burning streets are littered with the ghostly remains of over 100 abandoned vehicles – silent testaments to the panic that erupted Tuesday.

The human toll is mounting. Multiple burn victims have been rushed to hospitals, their bodies ravaged by the flames. On Tuesday, a 25-year-old firefighter sustained a critical head injury while she was battling the blaze and was swiftly transported to the hospital, Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said.

Another harrowing scene unfolded on the iconic Pacific Coast Highway early Wednesday morning. A man, his body severely burned and most of his clothing incinerated, was found stumbling along the road. He is now fighting for his life in critical condition, FOX 11 in Los Angeles reports.

President Joe Biden was in Southern California at the time of the fire, received regular updates on the disaster and directed FEMA to offer any immediate assistance.

"I urge the residents of the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas of Los Angeles to stay vigilant and listen to local officials," Biden said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

The monstrous Palisades Fire, which ignited in the Santa Monica Mountains near the Pacific Palisades neighborhood late Tuesday morning, exploded in fury, consuming nearly 3,000 acres by Wednesday morning, according to CAL FIRE.

Adding to the chaos, the Eaton Fire is raging near Altadena and Pasadena, charring over 2,200 acres, while the Hurst Fire near San Fernando has scorched more than 500 acres. Just after 6:15 a.m. PST, the Woodley Fire was ignited, burning 75 acres at last check.

A look at the latest stats on the Los Angeles-area wildfires.

These raging infernos, whipped by wind gusts exceeding 100 mph, are devouring everything in their path, transforming once vibrant communities into desolate wastelands.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was on the ground in the Palisades monitoring the efforts of hundreds of first responders. Local and state leaders declared a state of emergency due to the fire and the continued threat from damaging winds. This comes as firefighters declared "an all-hands-on-deck" situation.

A look at the top wind reports in Southern California so far.

The crisis deepened before dawn Wednesday, casting a pall of smoke over the region. More than 300,000 residents are now plunged into darkness as power outages cripple the region, and that number continues to climb as the fires advance.

A look at the current power outages in California.

The battle against these apocalyptic blazes is far from over. Firefighters, facing unimaginable challenges, are engaged in a desperate struggle to contain the inferno before it consumes everything in its path.

FOX News Senior National Correspondent William La Jeunesse stood along the Pacific Coast Highway early Wednesday morning and witnessed the destruction of five homes around him. The fire is now spreading rapidly, threatening the homes adjacent to them, some already consumed by the flames.

The level of destruction extends both north and south along the coast, with hurricane-force winds that are incredibly strong, dry and unpredictable.

La Jeunesse reports that the fire is even spotting, jumping a mile or more ahead of the main firefront. This likely explains the rapid spread of the Palisades Fire, which began as a small brush fire, possibly ignited by a landscaping crew. In the early stages, firefighters in the Palisades area were overwhelmed, caught off guard by the intense winds and experienced significant water pressure issues.

Chinook helicopters were deployed, dropping water and retardant, but the fire was moving so swiftly that the water was often ineffective. Firefighters describe feeling helpless, as the fire advanced faster than they could effectively combat it.

The fires have devastated several neighborhoods, including parts of Palisades Village, Valley High School and Marquez Elementary. Numerous businesses have also been destroyed.

The fire is moving north into Malibu and parts of northern Santa Monica, impacting areas like Samisoni Boulevard and Rustic Canyon. These densely populated areas, with homes built close together, are now under mandatory evacuation orders. In some cases, homes are literally just feet from the ocean with the flames raging on the other side.

The FOX Forecast Center said extreme fire conditions will continue through the first half of the day before the ongoing destructive wind event begins to subside. Even so, critical fire weather conditions are expected to persist through Thursday and potentially into Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Fire Weather Warning on Tuesday. The most serious type of such warning remains in effect as the winds will continue to allow the fires to burn out of control.

Flights going in and out of Los Angeles International Airport can expect delays as forecasters warn of "quite dangerous" mountain waves for pilots. Airlines and pilots are being urged not to fly near terrain during the windstorm.