Watch: Palisades Fire in Los Angeles explodes as people flee from burning homes

LOS ANGELES – Southern California residents are fleeing the wind-whipped Palisades Fire after the blaze exploded in size during a potentially life-threatening windstorm. Winds have gusted as high as 50-65 mph in the area with the potential for even stronger winds Tuesday night.

The fire has already burned at least 772 acres, according to estimates by CalFire, as crews race to keep flames from burning homes.

Photos and videos from Los Angeles and surrounding areas show the intensity of the fire:

Thick smoke blocks sunlight from view, clouding the sky.

LOS ANGELES ENDURES ‘LIFE-THREATENING’ WINDSTORM AS RESIDENTS FLEE GROWING PALISADES FIRE

Fire crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department are battling the blaze with fixed-wing aircraft. A video shows a sea plane swooping into a body of water to recover water to fight the wildfire.

Several photos from various areas near the wildfire show Los Angeles and Santa Monica skylines filled with smoke.

Traffic along the Pacific Coast Highway is backed up as residents work to get to their homes to prepare for evacuations.

A "Particualrly Dangerous Situation" Fire Weather Warning – the most dire fire weather warning the National Weather Service has – remains in effect for a large swath of the Los Angeles area through at least Wednesday.