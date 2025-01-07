Watch: Palisades Fire in Los Angeles explodes as people flee from burning homes
The fire has already burned at least 700 acres, according to estimates by CalFire, as crews race to keep flames from burning homes. Winds have gusted as high as 50-65 mph in the area with potential for even stronger winds Tuesday night.
The Palisades Fire erupter Tuesday in Los Angeles County. Dangerously strong winds are causing the fire to spread rapidly. Video shows a sea plane dipping into water to fuel up to fight the fire.
Several photos from various areas near the wildfire show Los Angeles and Santa Monica skylines filled with smoke.
Plumes of smoke are seen as a brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades as seen from Santa Monica, California on January 7, 2025. A fast-moving brushfire in a Los Angeles suburb burned buildings and sparked evacuations Tuesday as "life threatening" winds whipped the region. More than 200 acres (80 hectares) was burning in Pacific Palisades, a upscale spot with multi-million dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains, shuttering a key highway and blanketing the area with thick smoke.
(Agustin PAULLIER / AFP)
Traffic on West Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles heading toward the Palisades Fire on Jan. 7, 2024.
( )
The Palisades Fire seen from the airport in Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2024.
(@mzvxb/X)
Smoke from the Palisades fire seen from Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2024.
(@depression2019/X)
Wildfire burns in Southern California's Pacific Palisades area on Jan. 7. 2025.
(CAL Fire / UC San Diego)
Wildfire burns in Southern California's Pacific Palisades area on Jan. 7. 2025.
(CAL Fire / UC San Diego)
Traffic along the Pacific Coast Highway is backed up as residents work to get to their homes to prepare for evacuations.
Video from FOX 11 Los Angeles shows the smoke from the Palisades Fire and traffic heading toward the explosive blaze.
A "Particualrly Dangerous Situation" Fire Weather Warning – the most dire fire weather warning the National Weather Service has – remains in effect for a large swath of the Los Angeles area through at least Wednesday.