Extreme Weather
Watch: Palisades Fire in Los Angeles explodes as people flee from burning homes

The fire has already burned at least 700 acres, according to estimates by CalFire, as crews race to keep flames from burning homes. Winds have gusted as high as 50-65 mph in the area with potential for even stronger winds Tuesday night.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Cameras operated by ALERTCalifornia show different angles of the Palisades Fire burning over Los Angeles County. The fire is driven by strong winds.

Cameras capture Palisades Fire rapid spread in Southern California

Cameras operated by ALERTCalifornia show different angles of the Palisades Fire burning over Los Angeles County. The fire is driven by strong winds. 

LOS ANGELES – Southern California residents are fleeing the wind-whipped Palisades Fire after the blaze exploded in size during a potentially life-threatening windstorm. Winds have gusted as high as 50-65 mph in the area with the potential for even stronger winds Tuesday night. 

The fire has already burned at least 772 acres, according to estimates by CalFire, as crews race to keep flames from burning homes.

Thick smoke from the 200-acre Palisades Fire burning in Los Angeles County was seen shrouding the Santa Monica Mountains Tuesday. The fire is fueled by strong winds.

Smoke from Palisades Fire cloaks Santa Monica Mountains

Thick smoke from the 200-acre Palisades Fire burning in Los Angeles County was seen shrouding the Santa Monica Mountains Tuesday. The fire is fueled by strong winds. 

Photos and videos from Los Angeles and surrounding areas show the intensity of the fire:

Thick smoke blocks sunlight from view, clouding the sky. 

The Palisades Fire erupted in Los Angeles County, California Tuesday amid A "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Fire Weather Warning. The fire is quickly spreading as strong winds fuel the blaze.

Smoke from newly erupted Palisades Fire in Santa Monica

The Palisades Fire erupted in Los Angeles County, California Tuesday amid A "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Fire Weather Warning. The fire is quickly spreading as strong winds fuel the blaze. 

LOS ANGELES ENDURES ‘LIFE-THREATENING’ WINDSTORM AS RESIDENTS FLEE GROWING PALISADES FIRE

Fire crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department are battling the blaze with fixed-wing aircraft. A video shows a sea plane swooping into a body of water to recover water to fight the wildfire

The Palisades Fire erupter Tuesday in Los Angeles County. Dangerously strong winds are causing the fire to spread rapidly. Video shows a sea plane dipping into water to fuel up to fight the fire.

Watch: Sea plane refuels to battle Palisades Fire in California

The Palisades Fire erupter Tuesday in Los Angeles County. Dangerously strong winds are causing the fire to spread rapidly. Video shows a sea plane dipping into water to fuel up to fight the fire.

Several photos from various areas near the wildfire show Los Angeles and Santa Monica skylines filled with smoke. 

  • Brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades
    Image 1 of 10

    Plumes of smoke are seen as a brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades as seen from Santa Monica, California on January 7, 2025. A fast-moving brushfire in a Los Angeles suburb burned buildings and sparked evacuations Tuesday as "life threatening" winds whipped the region. More than 200 acres (80 hectares) was burning in Pacific Palisades, a upscale spot with multi-million dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains, shuttering a key highway and blanketing the area with thick smoke.  (Agustin PAULLIER / AFP)

  • Brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades
    Image 2 of 10

    Plumes of smoke are seen as a brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades as seen from Santa Monica, California on January 7, 2025. A fast-moving brushfire in a Los Angeles suburb burned buildings and sparked evacuations Tuesday as "life threatening" winds whipped the region. More than 200 acres (80 hectares) was burning in Pacific Palisades, a upscale spot with multi-million dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains, shuttering a key highway and blanketing the area with thick smoke.  (Agustin PAULLIER / AFP)

  • Brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades
    Image 3 of 10

    Plumes of smoke are seen as a brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades as seen from Santa Monica, California on January 7, 2025. A fast-moving brushfire in a Los Angeles suburb burned buildings and sparked evacuations Tuesday as "life threatening" winds whipped the region. More than 200 acres (80 hectares) was burning in Pacific Palisades, a upscale spot with multi-million dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains, shuttering a key highway and blanketing the area with thick smoke (Agustin PAULLIER / AFP)

  • Brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades
    Image 4 of 10

    Firefighters work as a brush fire burns in Pacific Palisafes, California on January 7, 2025. A fast-moving brushfire in a Los Angeles suburb burned buildings and sparked evacuations Tuesday as "life threatening" winds whipped the region. More than 200 acres (80 hectares) was burning in Pacific Palisades, a upscale spot with multi-million dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains, shuttering a key highway and blanketing the area with thick smoke.  (David Swanson / AFP)

  • Brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades
    Image 5 of 10

    Plumes of smoke are seen as a brush fire burns in Pacific Palisafes, California on January 7, 2025. A fast-moving brushfire in a Los Angeles suburb burned buildings and sparked evacuations Tuesday as "life threatening" winds whipped the region. More than 200 acres (80 hectares) was burning in Pacific Palisades, a upscale spot with multi-million dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains, shuttering a key highway and blanketing the area with thick smoke.  (Agustin PAULLIER / AFP)

  • Traffic on West Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles heading toward the Palisades Fire on Jan. 7, 2024.
    Image 6 of 10

    Traffic on West Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles heading toward the Palisades Fire on Jan. 7, 2024.  ( )

  • The Palisades Fire seen from the airport in Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2024.
    Image 7 of 10

    The Palisades Fire seen from the airport in Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2024. (@mzvxb/X)

  • Smoke from the Palisades fire seen from Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2024.
    Image 8 of 10

    Smoke from the Palisades fire seen from Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2024.  (@depression2019/X)

  • Wildfire burns in Southern California
    Image 9 of 10

    Wildfire burns in Southern California's Pacific Palisades area on Jan. 7. 2025. (CAL Fire / UC San Diego)

  • Wildfire burns in Southern California
    Image 10 of 10

    Wildfire burns in Southern California's Pacific Palisades area on Jan. 7. 2025. (CAL Fire / UC San Diego)

Traffic along the Pacific Coast Highway is backed up as residents work to get to their homes to prepare for evacuations. 

Video from FOX 11 Los Angeles shows the smoke from the Palisades Fire and traffic heading toward the explosive blaze.

Traffic moving toward the Palisades Fire

Video from FOX 11 Los Angeles shows the smoke from the Palisades Fire and traffic heading toward the explosive blaze. 

A "Particualrly Dangerous Situation" Fire Weather Warning – the most dire fire weather warning the National Weather Service has – remains in effect for a large swath of the Los Angeles area through at least Wednesday.  

