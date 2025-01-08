Hellish scenes caught on video as Los Angeles-area wildfires destroy thousands of structures

LOS ANGELES – Footage shot Tuesday captured images of an inferno raging along the Pacific Coast Highway in Los Angeles.

Shot from a vehicle driving by the apocalyptic scene, the footage shows explosions, electric poles and wires set ablaze and buildings swallowed by flames.

"It is like driving through hell itself down here, literally through hell," said Alexandra Datig, who provided the footage. "This is madness down here."

She noted how the heat from the burning homes was so intense that it could be felt from inside a car.

The destruction was caused by the Palisades Fire, which had scorched about 5,000 acres and destroyed about 1,000 structures by Wednesday morning, according to CAL FIRE.

"This is a place where many people consider it to be paradise, but it has been turned into hell on Earth by this fire," said FOX Business Correspondent Max Gorden, as he reported from one of the areas engulfed by the Palisades Fire.

The Palisades Fire is only one of four wildfires scorching through Southern California this week.

The fires have led to more than 260,000 people being under evacuation orders as the blazes are incinerating nearly everything in their path.

Los Angeles County officials reported that at least two people have died in one of the wildfires – the Eaton Fire – as it burned more than 2,200 acres near Altadena and Pasadena.