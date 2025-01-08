Paradise burns for Hollywood celebrities as catastrophic wildfires leave 260,000 scrambling for safety

LOS ANGELES – Mandatory evacuations have thrown the Pacific Palisades – a sanctuary for many, including renowned celebrities – into hell on Earth. More than a quarter-million residents are now grappling with the fear and uncertainty following the catastrophic fires across Southern California.

Panic has gripped not just the rich and famous but anyone in the path of an inferno fueled by apocalyptic winds that threatened to consume or have already destroyed neighborhoods, leaving even the most privileged scrambling for safety. State authorities are still assessing the damage from four major wildfires around Los Angeles.

Fueled by 14-year-high Santa Ana winds exceeding 100 mph, the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst and Woodley fires have destroyed numerous homes, turning thriving communities into desolate landscapes.

James Woods, the star of "Casino," took to social media on Tuesday, sharing harrowing photos and videos of the fire's advance and praising the heroic efforts of first responders.

"I do not know at this moment if our home is still standing, but sadly houses on our little street are not," Woods said.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, while escaping safely, tragically lost their home to the blaze.

"Update, I'm watching our house burn down on the security cameras," Pratt said on Snapchat late Tuesday evening.

Pratt's Instagram Story featured a video of firefighters battling the blaze with aerial tankers dropping water on the nearby mountainside to try and halt its advance.

"Police Academy" star Steve Guttenberg found himself to be a true Hollywood first responder in the crisis as he was seen actively assisting with evacuation efforts.

"We've had small fires, but this is definitely the biggest one, and it's burning out of control in certain areas," he said exclusively to Fox News Digital. "I just wanted to see what I could do to help out some of my neighbors. But, it's a ghost town. Everybody's gone, and I think that's what's important. That's what it should be."

Guttenberg added that the blaze was "the biggest fire that we've ever seen in the Palisades. It's enormous." He said it's important for residents like himself to be prepared and aware that a disaster like this could happen – and it did.

"To think what you could do to make somebody's life a little easier for that moment," he said. "Maybe it's just hold somebody's hand … or help them with their suitcases, or help them park their car. Tell them it doesn't matter about the car – the car might burn down. There were so many other people like me that were helping out. I'm not the only one, so I'm very proud of our community here."

Other celebrities caught in the crosshairs were Eugene Levy, star of the beloved "Schitt's Creek," FOX 11 in Los Angeles reports.

Former First Lady of California and journalist Maria Shriver took to X as the blaze first began "devastating" the city.

"LAFD is asking for help – any other firefighters anywhere, please help us here," urged. "This fire is zero-contained. Resources are needed."

Fashion model and actress Molly Sims shared a video on her Instagram Story of her backyard in flames.

"Please GET out," she stressed. Help your neighbors, help families, please do what you can."

Sims managed to escape safely, she said, but asked for continued prayers for the Palisades.

Actor Chris Pratt, known for his role in Jurassic World, asked the world to pray for the "brave firefighters sacrificing so much to save our houses and our town."

"Jesus protect the lives of those battling the flames and the lives of those who couldn’t evacuate," he said on X.

FOX 11 reports that other celebrities, such as Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, and Michael Keaton, are prominent residents in the area. However, they have yet to publicly address the situation.