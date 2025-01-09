Search
FOX Corporation donates $1 million to help victims of California wildfires

As of Thursday afternoon, the California wildfires have forced more than 293,000 residents to evacuate and led to at least five deaths in Los Angeles County.

By Angeli Gabriel
FOX Weather's Robert Ray recorded this video of the aftermath of the Palisades Fire that ripped through parts of the Los Angeles metro area. 04:10

Charred remains of homes seen in Pacific Palisades after deadly California wildfires

FOX Weather's Robert Ray recorded this video of the aftermath of the Palisades Fire that ripped through parts of the Los Angeles metro area.

FOX Corporation has donated $1 million to the American Red Cross’ California wildfires relief efforts.

For three days, five wildfires have scorched more than 29,000 acres of land, destroyed more than 2,000 homes, businesses and schools, and forced more than 293,000 residents to evacuate in Los Angeles County. The wildfires have also led to at least five confirmed deaths.

  • A home in the Highland neighborhood burns in the Palisades Fire, on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades community of Los Angeles, California.
    Image 1 of 6

    A home in the Highland neighborhood burns in the Palisades Fire, on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades community of Los Angeles, California.  (Jay L. Clendenin)

  • A house in on fire as residents try to escape the site in Pacific Palisades, California, Los Angeles, United States on January 8, 2025.
    Image 2 of 6

    A house in on fire as residents try to escape the site in Pacific Palisades, California, Los Angeles, United States on January 8, 2025. (Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu)

  • A car and house burn in the Eaton Fire on January 8, 2025 in Altadena, California.
    Image 3 of 6

    A car and house burn in the Eaton Fire on January 8, 2025 in Altadena, California.  (David McNew)

  • A child's bike is melted in front of a home destroyed in the Palisades Fire, on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades community of Los Angeles, California.
    Image 4 of 6

    A child's bike is melted in front of a home destroyed in the Palisades Fire, on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades community of Los Angeles, California. (Jay L. Clendenin)

  • People hug in a neighborhood where a large portion of the homes burned in the Eaton Fire on January 8, 2025 in Altadena, California.
    Image 5 of 6

    People hug in a neighborhood where a large portion of the homes burned in the Eaton Fire on January 8, 2025 in Altadena, California.  (David McNew)

  • People carry possessions through a neighborhood where a large part of the homes burned in the Eaton Fire on January 8, 2025 in Altadena, California.
    Image 6 of 6

    People carry possessions through a neighborhood where a large part of the homes burned in the Eaton Fire on January 8, 2025 in Altadena, California. (David McNew)

To help families affected by wildfires, FOX made a donation to assist the Red Cross’s efforts to immediately respond to disasters by providing safe shelter, hot meals, emotional support and resources to aid in recovery.

DEATHS FROM CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES EXPECTED TO INCREASE AS FIRES CONTINUE TO DEVASTATE LOS ANGELES

FOX encourages everyone to donate through the Red Cross website or by scanning the QR code below.

Use the camera on your phone to scan this QR code, which will take you to the FOX-Red Cross donation site.

(FOX / American Red Cross / FOX Weather)

The Red Cross has already opened emergency shelters for residents impacted by the wildfires. There, Red Cross volunteers are working to support the wildfire victims by providing food, emotional support and other relief services.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Donations made to the Red Cross will allow the organization and their hundreds of workers in Southern California to continue assisting survivors of the disaster. 

