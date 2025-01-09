FOX Corporation donates $1 million to help victims of California wildfires

FOX Corporation has donated $1 million to the American Red Cross’ California wildfires relief efforts.

For three days, five wildfires have scorched more than 29,000 acres of land, destroyed more than 2,000 homes, businesses and schools, and forced more than 293,000 residents to evacuate in Los Angeles County. The wildfires have also led to at least five confirmed deaths.

To help families affected by wildfires, FOX made a donation to assist the Red Cross’s efforts to immediately respond to disasters by providing safe shelter, hot meals, emotional support and resources to aid in recovery.

FOX encourages everyone to donate through the Red Cross website or by scanning the QR code below.

The Red Cross has already opened emergency shelters for residents impacted by the wildfires. There, Red Cross volunteers are working to support the wildfire victims by providing food, emotional support and other relief services.

Donations made to the Red Cross will allow the organization and their hundreds of workers in Southern California to continue assisting survivors of the disaster.