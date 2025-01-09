Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published Updated

Deadly California wildfires devastate Los Angeles metro as extreme fire danger, 50 MPH+ winds fuel flames

The infernos' full-blown assault from once-hurricane-force winds ignited five major fires across the region, scorching over 29,000 acres of land. More than 293,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate as the region's relentless enemy continues to consume everything in its path.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
More than 293,000 people have been forced from their homes in Southern California as a series of deadly wildfires rage in the Los Angeles area. FOX News Correspondent William La Jeunesse joined FOX Weather from Malibu on Thursday morning with the latest on the catastrophic situation that is unfolding for the third day. 05:32

California wildfires continue deadly assault on Los Angeles area for third day

More than 293,000 people have been forced from their homes in Southern California as a series of deadly wildfires rage in the Los Angeles area. FOX News Correspondent William La Jeunesse joined FOX Weather from Malibu on Thursday morning with the latest on the catastrophic situation that is unfolding for the third day.

LOS ANGELES – The apocalyptic and deadly wildfires ravaging Southern California remain extremely volatile Thursday as a terrifying third day of a critical fire weather threat grips much of Los Angeles County.

The infernos' full-blown assault from once-hurricane-force winds ignited five major fires across the region, scorching over 29,000 acres of land. More than 293,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate as the region's relentless enemy continues to consume everything in its path.

At least five people have been killed, and the human cost of the disaster is likely to increase significantly in the days and weeks ahead.

The economic toll of these fires is staggering. Initial estimates place the damage costs at around $52 billion, potentially making this the costliest wildfire event in U.S. history.

LIVE UPDATES: DEADLY CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES FORCE EVACUATIONS, DESTROY OVER 1,000 STRUCTURES

Multiple homes burned along a Malibu street as the Palisades Fire swept through several neighborhoods. (Video courtesy: Annestacia Komarovsk via Storyful) 01:08

Photographer showered by embers as homes burn along Malibu street

Multiple homes burned along a Malibu street as the Palisades Fire swept through several neighborhoods. (Video courtesy: Annestacia Komarovsk via Storyful)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said more than 7,500 firefighting and emergency personnel have been deployed to protect the state. President Joe Biden has also approved Newsom’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support ongoing response efforts to combat the relentless advance of five monstrous blazes – the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Lidia and Sunset fires – each fueled by the most ferocious Santa Ana winds in over 14 years.

"We are putting all available resources behind fighting these wildfires, including leveraging local and federal assets," Newsom said. "California has thousands of boots on the ground working to combat these fires. The state is leaving no stone unturned to protect California communities."

A new California wildfire has erupted near Runyon Canyon Park in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles. This comes as much of Southern California enters its third day of a critical fire weather threat. FOX Weather's Robert Ray describes the current situation in Pacific Palisades as multiple wildfires continue to burn. 11:16

Deadly fires rage through Los Angeles as homes begin to burn in Hollywood Hills

A new California wildfire has erupted near Runyon Canyon Park in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles. This comes as much of Southern California enters its third day of a critical fire weather threat. FOX Weather's Robert Ray describes the current situation in Pacific Palisades as multiple wildfires continue to burn.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department reports that the Palisades Fire has destroyed more than 1,000 structures, while the Eaton Fire has damaged or destroyed an additional 1,000. This includes numerous homes, businesses and schools reduced to ash, making it the county's most destructive fire on record.

The Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed at least two elementary schools and a high school were either damaged or destroyed in the flames. All schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, and the district said it will continue assessing the situation over the next 24 hours and prepare for the possibility of online learning on Friday.

"The confluence of factors – wind, fire and smoke – have created dangerous, complex situations that present unsafe conditions for our school communities," district administrators said. 

BEFORE AND AFTER IMAGES SHOW THE EXTENT OF WILDFIRE DAMAGE AROUND LOS ANGELES

  • Firefighters continue battling Palisades fire as flames rage across Los Angeles, California, United States on January 09, 2025. (Photo by Official Flickr Account of CAL FIRE / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Image 1 of 19

    Firefighters continue battling Palisades fire as flames rage across Los Angeles, California, United States on January 09, 2025. (Photo by Official Flickr Account of CAL FIRE / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images) ( )

  • CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 8: A house in on fire as residents try to escape the site in Pacific Palisades, California, Los Angeles, United States on January 8, 2025. A fast-moving wildfire has forced 30,000 people to evacuate, with officials warning that worsening winds could further escalate the blaze. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Image 2 of 19

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 8: A house in on fire as residents try to escape the site in Pacific Palisades, California, Los Angeles, United States on January 8, 2025. A fast-moving wildfire has forced 30,000 people to evacuate, with officials warning that worsening winds could further escalate the blaze. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images) ( )

  • Image showing the remnants of a neighborhood north of Los Angeles
    Image 3 of 19

    Image showing the remnants of a neighborhood north of Los Angeles (Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies)

  • Image showing the remnants of a neighborhood north of Los Angeles
    Image 4 of 19

    Image showing the remnants of a neighborhood north of Los Angeles (Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies)

  • Image showing the remnants of a neighborhood north of Los Angeles
    Image 5 of 19

    Image showing the remnants of a neighborhood north of Los Angeles (Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies)

  • Image 6 of 19

    First photo of the Sunrise Fire in the Hollywood Hills area (AlertCA)

  • Embers fly toward Komarovsk, sending her back into her vehicle.
    Image 7 of 19

    Embers fly toward Komarovsk, sending her back into her vehicle. (Annestacia Komarovsk via Storyful)

  • One of the burning structures Komarovsk sees during her evacuation.
    Image 8 of 19

    One of the burning structures Komarovsk sees during her evacuation. (Annestacia Komarovsk via Storyful)

  • Powerful Winds Fuel Multiple Fires Across Los Angeles Area
    Image 9 of 19

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - JANUARY 8, 2025 - - A play area shoulders at the Palisades Elementary Charter School in Pacific Palisades on January 8, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

  • Powerful Winds Fuel Multiple Fires Across Los Angeles Area
    Image 10 of 19

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - JANUARY 8, 2025 - - The fire ravaged Palisades Elementary Charter School in Pacific Palisades on January 8, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

  • Powerful Winds Fuel Multiple Fires Across Los Angeles Area
    Image 11 of 19

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - JANUARY 8, 2025 - - The fire ravaged Palisades Elementary Charter School in Pacific Palisades on January 8, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

  • PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - January 08: Peter Duke takes a picture of Palisades Charter Elementary School during the Palisades Fire on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, CA.
    Image 12 of 19

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - January 08: Peter Duke takes a picture of Palisades Charter Elementary School during the Palisades Fire on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, CA. (Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register )

  • Fires have consumed thousands of structures in Southern California.
    Image 13 of 19

      ( )

  • Image 14 of 19

    A building burns during the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, on January 8, 2025. Rampaging wildfires around Los Angeles have killed at least two people, officials said January 8 as terrifying blazes leveled whole streets, torching cars and houses in minutes. More than 1,000 buildings have burned in multiple wildfires that have erupted around America's second biggest city, forcing tens of thousands of people from their homes. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 15 of 19

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 8: A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire while it burns homes at Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.  The fast-moving wildfire has grown to more than 2900-acres and is threatening homes in the coastal neighborhood amid intense Santa Ana Winds and dry conditions in Southern California. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

  • Homes burn in Palisades Fire
    Image 16 of 19

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - January 08: Homes burn above Pacific Coast Highway near Will Rodgers State Beach during the Palisades Fire on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, CA. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

  • Image 17 of 19

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 8: Pacific Palisades residents seen walking through a shopping plaza after escaping the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, Los Angeles, United States on January 8, 2025. A fast-moving wildfire has forced 30,000 people to evacuate, with officials warning that worsening winds could further escalate the blaze. (Photo by Jon Putman/Anadolu via Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 18 of 19

    MALIBU, CA - January 08: A Tesla is melted into the street above Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, CA on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. High winds escalated the spread of several blazes across Southern California. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 19 of 19

    MALIBU, CA - January 08: Beachfront homes go up in flames along Pacific Coast Highway near Carbon Canyon in Malibu, CA on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. High winds escalated the spread of several blazes across Southern California. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images) ( )

Reported water shortages, communication challenges hinder Palisades Fire

The monstrous Palisades Fire ignited in the Santa Monica Mountains late Tuesday morning and exploded in a fury, consuming more than 17,200 acres as of the last check, according to CAL FIRE. 

FOX News Senior National Correspondent William La Jeunesse reported from the heart of the Palisades on Thursday, highlighting the critical issue of water shortages, with reports of depleted water tanks hindering firefighting efforts. While the Department of Water and Power (DWP) denies these claims, residents have been advised to boil tap water due to potential contamination. 

"L.A. County and all 29 fire departments in our county are not prepared for this type of widespread disaster," Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone told reporters at a news conference Wednesday. "There are not enough firefighters in L.A. County to address four separate fires of this magnitude."

WATCH: LOS ANGELES HOME COLLAPSES LIVE ON FOX WEATHER AS WILDFIRES RAGE IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

A look at the latest stats on the Los Angeles-area wildfires.
(FOX Weather)

 

Communication challenges further complicate the situation. Power outages and disrupted cell service have left many residents isolated and unable to contact loved ones. 

Elon Musk has pledged to provide Starlink satellite internet service to affected areas, offering a lifeline for communication. DWP said it had restored power to more than 150,000 of its 1.5 million electric customers since the start of the firestorm.

CALIFORNIA MAN SCORCHED BY FLAMES TRYING TO SAVE NEIGHBORHOOD BURNING IN PALISADES FIRE

California power outages.
(FOX Weather)

 

Eaton Fire: Fatalities rise amid ongoing search, rescue efforts

The Eaton Fire, burning near Pasadena in the Angeles National Forest and Los Angeles' San Gabriel Valley, has claimed five lives. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said a significant number of injuries have also been reported.

Search and rescue teams, including K-9 units, are actively searching for any additional victims. Authorities said four firefighters have been injured in the uncontained blaze, which threatens more than 37,000 structures. 

Here's an infrared satellite image in Altadena, California, on Thursday, January 9, 2024.

Here's an infrared satellite image in Altadena, California, on Thursday, January 9, 2024.

(MAXAR / FOX Weather)

The fire broke out shortly after 6:15 a.m. Tuesday near Eaton Canyon in Pasadena. Crews continue to fight aggressively, as the fire advances one mile into the Altadena community. At last check, nearly 1,000 structures had been damaged or destroyed in the area. However, the exact number is not known, and damage inspection specialists have been ordered. 

Residents from a nursing home in Pasadena, California, were evacuated late Tuesday night as the Eaton Fire threat raged on. The fire has since exploded in size, fueled by strong winds.  01:09

Pasadena nursing home evacuated as Eaton Fire rages on

Residents from a nursing home in Pasadena, California, were evacuated late Tuesday night as the Eaton Fire threat raged on. The fire has since exploded in size, fueled by strong winds. 

Gusty winds continue on Thursday but are significantly lower than in the past 48 hours. Strong winds are expected to return Friday.

Long-duration Fire Weather Warnings remain in effect for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Thursday, with Fire Weather Watches posted from Thursday night into Friday.

Tags
Loading...