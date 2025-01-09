Deadly California wildfires devastate Los Angeles metro as extreme fire danger, 50 MPH+ winds fuel flames

LOS ANGELES – The apocalyptic and deadly wildfires ravaging Southern California remain extremely volatile Thursday as a terrifying third day of a critical fire weather threat grips much of Los Angeles County.

The infernos' full-blown assault from once-hurricane-force winds ignited five major fires across the region, scorching over 29,000 acres of land. More than 293,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate as the region's relentless enemy continues to consume everything in its path.

At least five people have been killed, and the human cost of the disaster is likely to increase significantly in the days and weeks ahead.

The economic toll of these fires is staggering. Initial estimates place the damage costs at around $52 billion, potentially making this the costliest wildfire event in U.S. history.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said more than 7,500 firefighting and emergency personnel have been deployed to protect the state. President Joe Biden has also approved Newsom’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support ongoing response efforts to combat the relentless advance of five monstrous blazes – the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Lidia and Sunset fires – each fueled by the most ferocious Santa Ana winds in over 14 years.

"We are putting all available resources behind fighting these wildfires, including leveraging local and federal assets," Newsom said. "California has thousands of boots on the ground working to combat these fires. The state is leaving no stone unturned to protect California communities."

The Los Angeles County Fire Department reports that the Palisades Fire has destroyed more than 1,000 structures, while the Eaton Fire has damaged or destroyed an additional 1,000. This includes numerous homes, businesses and schools reduced to ash, making it the county's most destructive fire on record.

The Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed at least two elementary schools and a high school were either damaged or destroyed in the flames. All schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, and the district said it will continue assessing the situation over the next 24 hours and prepare for the possibility of online learning on Friday.

"The confluence of factors – wind, fire and smoke – have created dangerous, complex situations that present unsafe conditions for our school communities," district administrators said.

Reported water shortages, communication challenges hinder Palisades Fire

The monstrous Palisades Fire ignited in the Santa Monica Mountains late Tuesday morning and exploded in a fury, consuming more than 17,200 acres as of the last check, according to CAL FIRE.

FOX News Senior National Correspondent William La Jeunesse reported from the heart of the Palisades on Thursday, highlighting the critical issue of water shortages, with reports of depleted water tanks hindering firefighting efforts. While the Department of Water and Power (DWP) denies these claims, residents have been advised to boil tap water due to potential contamination.

"L.A. County and all 29 fire departments in our county are not prepared for this type of widespread disaster," Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone told reporters at a news conference Wednesday. "There are not enough firefighters in L.A. County to address four separate fires of this magnitude."

A look at the latest stats on the Los Angeles-area wildfires.

Communication challenges further complicate the situation. Power outages and disrupted cell service have left many residents isolated and unable to contact loved ones.

Elon Musk has pledged to provide Starlink satellite internet service to affected areas, offering a lifeline for communication. DWP said it had restored power to more than 150,000 of its 1.5 million electric customers since the start of the firestorm.

California power outages.

Eaton Fire: Fatalities rise amid ongoing search, rescue efforts

The Eaton Fire, burning near Pasadena in the Angeles National Forest and Los Angeles' San Gabriel Valley, has claimed five lives. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said a significant number of injuries have also been reported.

Search and rescue teams, including K-9 units, are actively searching for any additional victims. Authorities said four firefighters have been injured in the uncontained blaze, which threatens more than 37,000 structures.

The fire broke out shortly after 6:15 a.m. Tuesday near Eaton Canyon in Pasadena. Crews continue to fight aggressively, as the fire advances one mile into the Altadena community. At last check, nearly 1,000 structures had been damaged or destroyed in the area. However, the exact number is not known, and damage inspection specialists have been ordered.

Gusty winds continue on Thursday but are significantly lower than in the past 48 hours. Strong winds are expected to return Friday.

Long-duration Fire Weather Warnings remain in effect for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Thursday, with Fire Weather Watches posted from Thursday night into Friday.