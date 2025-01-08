Watch: Los Angeles home collapses live on FOX Weather as wildfires rage in Southern California

The front wall of a Los Angeles home engulfed in flames collapsed as a FOX camera was rolling on the scene.

As of Wednesday morning, four wildfires – the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst and Woodley fires – were scorching through communities across Southern California.

"What we are seeing in a nutshell is the most extraordinary devastation I have seen from years of covering wildfires in Southern California," said FOX News Chief Correspondent Jonathan Hunt, who was reporting from a Los Angeles neighborhood burning to a crisp due to the wildfires.

While Hunt was standing before a home devoured in flames, its front wall collapsed on camera.

"You can look straight through the front door – that is an apocalyptic scene. Everything that anybody had in that home – and there goes the wall. There goes the front wall of that home," Hunt said. "Just another scene that we have seen and witnessed over the last 24 hours, just collapsing as the fire rages through it."

The wildfires are being fueled by Santa Ana winds gusting over 100 mph, the most vicious Santa Ana winds the region has seen in over 14 years.

Hunt noted that, given the layouts of neighborhoods in Los Angeles, the winds were able to carry the fires quickly across the county.

"It’s going to prompt some long, hard thinking from developers and officials alike as they deal with, I think, what is going to turn out to be one of the worst natural disasters in terms of property destruction, at least, in the history of Southern California," Hunt said.