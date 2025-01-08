Search
Extreme Weather
Published

Palisades Fire causes significant damage to 3 Los Angeles-area schools

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
LOS ANGELES – Three schools in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles are among the estimated 1,000 structures that have been damaged or destroyed by the raging Palisades wildfire.

Marquez Elementary School, Palisades Charter Elementary School and Palisades Charter High School are all significantly damaged, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) told FOX Weather.

Several other schools within LAUSD closed on Wednesday and remain closed on Thursday due to the risk of wildfire spreading and the unhealthy air quality in the area. 

  • Powerful Winds Fuel Multiple Fires Across Los Angeles Area
    Image 1 of 3

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - JANUARY 8, 2025 - - The fire ravaged Palisades Elementary Charter School in Pacific Palisades on January 8, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

    Image 2 of 3

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - JANUARY 8, 2025 - - The fire ravaged Palisades Elementary Charter School in Pacific Palisades on January 8, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

    Image 3 of 3

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - JANUARY 8, 2025 - - A play area shoulders at the Palisades Elementary Charter School in Pacific Palisades on January 8, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

The school district said it's working closely with authorities and emergency response to assess the situation and determine next steps to minimize disruption to students' learning. 

LOS ANGELES METRO ENGULFED BY DEADLY APOCALYPTIC WILDFIRES FUELED BY HURRICANE-FORCE WIND GUSTS

Many other southern California school districts closed on Wednesday.  Some closures were announced for Thursday as well. 

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - January 08: Peter Duke takes a picture of Palisades Charter Elementary School during the Palisades Fire on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, CA.

(Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register  / FOX Weather)

Pasadena Unified School District announced it would be closed through Friday because of the Eaton Fire and mandatory evacuations for many students within its district. 

Nearby Glendale Unified School District also announced closures of all its schools through Friday due to wildfire response. 

The Eaton, Palisades and Hurst fires have ravaged Los Angeles County since Tuesday, scorching thousands of acres, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses and killing at least five people, officials said Wednesday. 

LAUSD said it would be working to secure relief funding for the schools affected by the wildfire. 

