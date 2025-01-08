Palisades Fire causes significant damage to 3 Los Angeles-area schools

LOS ANGELES – Three schools in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles are among the estimated 1,000 structures that have been damaged or destroyed by the raging Palisades wildfire.

Marquez Elementary School, Palisades Charter Elementary School and Palisades Charter High School are all significantly damaged, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) told FOX Weather.

Several other schools within LAUSD closed on Wednesday and remain closed on Thursday due to the risk of wildfire spreading and the unhealthy air quality in the area.

The school district said it's working closely with authorities and emergency response to assess the situation and determine next steps to minimize disruption to students' learning.

Many other southern California school districts closed on Wednesday. Some closures were announced for Thursday as well.

Pasadena Unified School District announced it would be closed through Friday because of the Eaton Fire and mandatory evacuations for many students within its district.

Nearby Glendale Unified School District also announced closures of all its schools through Friday due to wildfire response.

The Eaton, Palisades and Hurst fires have ravaged Los Angeles County since Tuesday, scorching thousands of acres, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses and killing at least five people, officials said Wednesday.

LAUSD said it would be working to secure relief funding for the schools affected by the wildfire.