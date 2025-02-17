Flood-stricken Tennessee Valley braces for winter storm days after deadly weekend flooding

Deadly flash flooding slammed portions of Kentucky and Tennessee over the weekend, and now the region is bracing for a developing winter storm that’s expected to bring heavy snow that could affect cleanup and recovery efforts.

At least nine people were killed in Kentucky as a result of the flash flooding, and the failure of a levee in Tennessee forced officials to declare a state of emergency and evacuate the community of Rives due to the rising water, lack of power and cold temperatures.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear held a news conference over the weekend and said there had been more than 1,000 rescues due to the flooding and feared that the death toll could climb.

At the time, eight people, including a child, were confirmed to have been killed because of the flooding. But in a Sunday night update, Beshear announced that the death toll rose once again.

"I am sad to share some more tough news tonight, Kentucky," Beshear said in a post on X. "We just confirmed another weather-related death out of Pike County, bringing our total loss to 9 people. Please join Britainy and me as we pray for these families during this difficult time."

Beshear said that, between reports of mudslides in the eastern portion of the state and snow that impacted the western part of the state, the situation remained extremely dangerous.

Beshear has urged residents to stay off the roads and only travel in case of an emergency to allow for first responders to continue search and rescue operations.

SEE IT: VIDEOS, PHOTOS SHOW SCOPE OF DEADLY FLOODING FROM KENTUCKY TO VIRGINIA

Tennessee levee fails

Officials in Tennessee also urged residents of Rives to evacuate and seek higher ground after a levee failed along the Obion River, leading to rapid-onset flooding in the town and surrounding areas.

"(Sunday) is a very sad day for our community and our hearts hurt for all those who are affected by the ongoing flood crisis," Obion County Mayor Steve Carr said in a Facebook post. "As we face the ongoing challenges posed by the severe flooding in our area, I want to assure you that our first responders and swift water rescue teams are working tirelessly to bring those in need to safety."

Carr declared a state of emergency in response to the flooding in Rives, as well as for the threats to other low-lying areas within the county.

"This decision has been made to ensure the safety and well-being of our community as we navigate these challenging conditions," Carr continued.

Because of the rising water, mandatory evacuations were ordered for the residents of Rives, and Carr urged residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

1 DEAD IN ATLANTA AS SEVERE STORMS PUMMEL SOUTHEAST EARLY SUNDAY

Winter storm to slam areas hit hard by deadly flooding

This graphic shows the forecast snow totals.

(FOX Weather)



To add insult to injury, forecasters are now tracking a powerful winter storm that’s expected to slam the region and bring heavy snow to areas that were just hit hard by deadly flooding.

The FOX Forecast Center said the incoming winter storm is likely to track far enough south to allow for the cold air to remain in place, leading to accumulating snow across the Tennessee River Valley.

The storm is expected to move into portions of the central Plains and Missouri by Tuesday, but the flood-stricken Tennessee River Valley will likely see the biggest impacts on Wednesday.

The FOX Forecast Center said the region's highest snow totals are expected in the Paducah, Kentucky, area, with widespread accumulations of 5-8 inches across Kentucky.

Farther south in Nashville, Tennessee, there will likely be less snow because the storm won’t stick around for long. Forecasters expect about 3-5 inches of snow in that area of Middle Tennessee.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

This graphic shows active winter weather alerts.

(FOX Weather)



Winter weather alerts are now in effect across portions of the Plains and Midwest and stretch into areas hit hard by flooding over the weekend.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of West and Middle Tennessee and most of Kentucky, including Bowling Green and Louisville.