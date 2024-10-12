Nearly 200 miles of historic Blue Ridge Parkway reopens in Appalachia following Helene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A nearly 200-mile stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia has reopened following damage from the remnants of Hurricane Helene.

The National Park Service stated that the roadway from milepost 0 to milepost 198 in the southern part of the Commonwealth is now open; however, the parkway remains closed in North Carolina due to substantial damage that still exists.

Wind gusts exceeding hurricane force and 2 to 3 feet of rainfall caused trees to fall and the sides of mountains to give way due to the force of Mother Nature.

Despite the hurricane making landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast, scenes of the worst destruction emerged from the Tar Heel State, where the majority of the storm system’s fatalities occurred.

More than 250 people across seven states lost their lives during the hurricane, making it the deadliest natural disaster in the U.S. since Hurricane Maria in 2017.

"Due to the hard work of the Blue Ridge Parkway crews, we are able to open nearly 200 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia, a vital and scenic route that both embodies the natural beauty and cultural heritage of our region and plays a vital role in the local economy through tourism and community engagement," Tracy Swartout, superintendent of the Blue Ridge Parkway, said in a statement. "While we celebrate this achievement, we also recognize that significant and, in some areas, long-term work remains in North Carolina. We are committed to restoring all sections of the parkway to the highest standards of safety and accessibility for our visitors."

Rangers said they aim to reopen approximately 40 more miles of the parkway in southern Virginia within the next two weeks. However, there is currently no timeline for reopening more than 200 miles that runs through North Carolina.

"The entire length of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina remains closed as crews continue emergency stabilization and damage assessments following Hurricane Helene," the NPS stated.

Many roadways, including Interstate 40 west of Asheville, were washed out during the torrential rainfall, causing what are expected to be months-long closures.

The Blue Ridge Parkway is one of the most visited sites in the National Park System and a popular destination for fall foliage enthusiasts.

According to locals, many trees above 4,000 feet on the eastern and southern sides of the mountains appear to be disheveled, likely dashing any hopes of a picturesque season, even if the areas were accessible.

Rangers warn visitors should use extreme caution if they venture off the parkway, as assessments of many of the trails have not been completed.

At the southern end of the parkway, rangers reported that they have made substantial progress in reopening some parts of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to the NPS, many trails and facilities in Tennessee are now open, as the western section of the more than half-million-acre site experienced fewer impacts.

Most trails and roadways on the North Carolina side remain closed due to extensive tree damage, landslides and washouts.

Rangers did not provide any indication of when the most visited park in the country would reach full operational status.

More than 13 million people visited the park in 2023, spending billions in local communities.