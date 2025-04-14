Watch: Strong earthquake shakes cameras, spooks pets across Southern California

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Cameras across Southern California captured a startling scene on Monday that shook residents and their pets as a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck east of San Diego.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred just after 10 a.m. local time, about 2.5 miles south of Julian , northeast of San Diego , at a depth of about 8 miles.

Residents in San Diego, Long Beach and Los Angeles reported feeling the shaking, and several aftershocks have been felt across the region.

In the video above, a camera overlooking Lake Otay captured about 10 seconds of shaking around 10 a.m. PT.

An indoor Ring camera in San Diego shows a living room shaking and a very startled cat in the corner.

It’s unknown at this time if any damage or injuries have been reported.