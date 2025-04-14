Search
Watch: Strong earthquake shakes cameras, spooks pets across Southern California

An indoor Ring camera in San Diego shows a living room shaking and a very startled cat during a magnitude 5.2 earthquake on Monday near San Diego.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Cameras across Southern California captured a startling scene on Monday that shook residents and their pets as a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck east of San Diego.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred just after 10 a.m. local time, about 2.5 miles south of Julian, northeast of San Diego, at a depth of about 8 miles.

Residents in San Diego, Long Beach and Los Angeles reported feeling the shaking, and several aftershocks have been felt across the region.

In the video above, a camera overlooking Lake Otay captured about 10 seconds of shaking around 10 a.m. PT.

An indoor Ring camera in San Diego shows a living room shaking and a very startled cat in the corner. 

It’s unknown at this time if any damage or injuries have been reported.

