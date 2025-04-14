Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts Southern California

JULIAN, Calif. – Residents in Southern California were rattled by an earthquake on Monday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake struck just after 10 a.m. local time, about 2.5 miles south of Julian, northeast of San Diego, at a depth of about 8 miles.

John Carneiro was at work in Julian, California where the earthquake was recorded. He told FOX Weather the quake "shook everything" for about 10 seconds and sounded like "the biggest rumble you could ever imagine."

So far, the USGS says residents in San Diego, Long Beach and Los Angeles reported feeling the shaking, and half a dozen aftershocks were felt across the region.

California Highway Patrol troopers reported the earthquake shook loose boulders onto Highway 76 in Warner Springs requiring special equipment to move the large rocks.

According to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center, a tsunami is not expected from this earthquake.

It’s unknown at this time if any damage, injuries or deaths have been reported.

No other information was immediately available.

